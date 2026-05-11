Business News | India's Growing Shift Towards Lab-Grown Diamonds: Why Modern Buyers Are Choosing Smarter Luxury

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 11: India's jewellery industry is witnessing a major transformation as lab-grown diamonds continue to gain momentum among modern consumers. Once considered a niche category, lab-grown diamonds are now becoming a mainstream choice for buyers seeking a combination of luxury, value, and innovation.

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Over the last few years, consumer awareness around lab-grown diamonds has increased significantly, especially among millennials and Gen Z buyers. Today's consumers are more research-driven, digitally aware, and open to alternatives that align with their lifestyles and purchasing priorities.

Unlike natural diamonds, which are formed beneath the Earth over billions of years, lab-grown diamonds are created using advanced technology that replicates the same natural growing process. The result is a diamond that is chemically, physically, and optically identical to a mined diamond.

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One of the biggest drivers behind this shift is affordability. Lab-grown diamonds are generally priced significantly lower than natural diamonds, allowing buyers to choose larger carat sizes, higher clarity, and premium designs at more accessible price points.

Industry experts believe this affordability is helping expand the overall diamond jewellery market in India by attracting younger first-time buyers who previously viewed diamond ownership as financially out of reach.

The growing popularity of lab-grown diamonds is also closely linked to changing definitions of luxury. Modern consumers increasingly value transparency, innovation, and conscious consumption alongside aesthetics and craftsmanship.

India is also emerging as a key global hub for lab-grown diamond manufacturing, with Surat playing a central role in production and technological advancement. This has strengthened India's position in the evolving global diamond ecosystem.

Jewellery brands such as Pure Jewels are contributing to this transition by offering contemporary lab-grown diamond collections designed for today's consumers. From solitaire engagement rings to everyday fine jewellery, the category is rapidly expanding across multiple segments.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, industry observers expect lab-grown diamonds to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of India's fine jewellery market.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)