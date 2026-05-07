Business News | India's Industrial Boom Is Driving a Surge in AODD Pump Demand and Indian Manufacturers Are Ready

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: As India accelerates its industrial expansion through flagship government programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT, demand for Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps -- also widely referred to as AOD pumps or double diaphragm pumps -- is rising sharply across the country's chemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, wastewater treatment, and oil & gas sectors. Analysts project India's pump market to grow from USD 4.72 billion in 2025 to USD 7.74 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% -- and the AODD pump segment, driven by the South Asia and Pacific region, is among the fastest-growing categories within this expanding market.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Several forces are converging to create this demand. India's rapid urbanisation is creating new wastewater infrastructure requirements. The pharmaceutical sector, now one of the largest in the world by volume, is expanding its domestic manufacturing capacity. The chemical and petrochemical industry is scaling up as new Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) come online. Each of these sectors depends on fluid transfer equipment that can handle corrosive, viscous, abrasive, and hazardous liquids reliably and safely -- which is exactly the problem that AOD pumps are purpose-built to solve. As a result, procurement teams across India are actively sourcing double diaphragm pumps in volumes that, until recently, were largely met through imports.

Antlia Engineering Works stands at the forefront of this demand, providing high-performance fluid transfer solutions from its Mumbai headquarters. With an operational reach spanning over 100 cities, the company powers critical sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverages. Its role as a trusted supplier to the Ministry of Defence and major PSUs underscores the elite engineering standards that define the brand's industrial presence.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Makers Accused of INR 48 Lakh in Pending Dues by Vendors Amid Box Office Success - Report.

"India's industrial infrastructure is scaling at a pace we have not seen before," said a spokesperson for Antlia Engineering Works. "Government programmes are driving construction of new wastewater treatment plants, chemical processing clusters, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities at a record rate. Each of these facilities requires dependable fluid transfer equipment that can handle corrosive, viscous, and hazardous liquids safely -- and that is precisely what our AODD pumps and AOD pumps are engineered to do. We are proud to be an Indian manufacturer meeting demand that was previously met largely through imports."

What Is an AODD Pump -- and Why Is India Adopting Them at Scale?

An Air Operated Double Diaphragm pump -- commonly called an AODD pump, AOD pump, or double diaphragm pump -- is a positive displacement pump that uses compressed air as its sole power source. The mechanism is elegantly simple: compressed air alternately pressurises two chambers, each sealed by a flexible diaphragm, driving fluid through the pump in a continuous reciprocating action. Check valves at the inlet and outlet ensure fluid moves in one direction, while the diaphragm itself acts as the only barrier between the pumped fluid and the mechanical components -- eliminating shaft seals entirely.

This design gives double diaphragm pumps a set of operating characteristics that no motor-driven pump can match. They are inherently self-priming, capable of running completely dry without damage, explosion-proof by design, and able to handle fluids containing suspended solids, abrasive particles, and extreme viscosities -- all without the need for a motor, variable speed drive, or mechanical seal at the pump head. When the discharge line is blocked, an AOD pump simply stalls rather than building pressure to a failure point, making it among the safest pump types for hazardous industrial environments.

These advantages explain why AOD pump adoption in India's chemical, pharmaceutical, and wastewater sectors has grown consistently year on year, and why analysts expect this trajectory to continue through 2033. For India's plant engineers and procurement managers, the double diaphragm pump has become the preferred answer to a recurring challenge: how to move difficult fluids safely, without electricity, in environments where motor-driven equipment poses a safety or maintenance risk.

Antlia Engineering Works: Building India's AODD Pump Capacity from Mumbai

By bridging the gap between global quality and local accessibility, Antlia Engineering Works offers a high-performance domestic alternative to expensive imports with limited support. This ensures India's industrial sector has a reliable, high-quality supply of AODD pumps without the long lead times or service gaps of international brands.Starting with the core AOD pump product line, the company has since expanded its portfolio to include centrifugal monoblock pumps and barrel pumps, becoming a comprehensive fluid handling solutions provider.

The company currently manufactures four AODD pump models -- the AOD 150, AOD 300, AOD 400, and AOD 500 -- available across a range of construction materials including polypropylene (PP), PVDF, and stainless steel, with rubber and PTFE diaphragm options to match the specific chemical compatibility requirements of each application. This model range allows Antlia to serve both small-scale transfer requirements and large industrial installations with the same engineering rigour.

What separates Antlia from distribution-only players in the Indian double diaphragm pump market is its ownership of the full manufacturing and delivery process. By controlling each stage -- from component production to final assembly, quality inspection, and dispatch -- Antlia maintains the consistency and traceability that industrial clients and government buyers require. This is part of the reason the company has earned the confidence of PSUs and the Ministry of Defence as an approved supplier.

Domestic Manufacturing Closing the Import Gap

Historically, India's demand for AODD pumps was substantially met by international brands, with procurement teams navigating long lead times, high import costs, currency risk, and limited local service support. The growing manufacturing capability of Indian AOD pump manufacturers like Antlia Engineering Works is shifting this equation in a meaningful way.

"We own the entire process -- from manufacturing to delivery," added the Antlia spokesperson. "This gives us full control over quality at every stage and allows us to offer after-sales support and spare parts availability that imported products simply cannot match at the same cost. Our customers can reach our engineers directly for installation guidance, troubleshooting, and ongoing technical support -- at no extra charge. That level of service access changes the total cost of ownership calculation for our clients significantly."

Antlia provides free technical support for AOD pump selection, installation, commissioning, and routine maintenance -- reinforcing its position as a long-term partner to India's industrial sector, not merely a one-time product supplier.

Serving India's Fastest-Growing Industrial Sectors

The versatility of the double diaphragm pump is a key reason for its rising adoption across such a wide range of Indian industries. Unlike specialist pumps designed for narrow application windows, an AOD pump can be redeployed across processes simply by changing diaphragm and valve materials to suit the new fluid -- making it a genuinely multi-purpose asset for plant operators.

Antlia's AODD pumps are currently deployed across India's most critical and fastest-growing end-use industries:

- Chemical and petrochemical: Transfer of acids, alkalis, solvents, resins, and corrosion inhibitors at chemical processing plants and PCPIR facilities

- Pharmaceutical: Aseptic transfer, tablet coating, ultrafiltration, and distillation -- where contamination control and gentle fluid handling are critical

- Wastewater and ETP: Sludge transfer, effluent handling, and treatment operations at industrial and municipal wastewater facilities driven by Jal Jeevan Mission infrastructure investments

- Paint and coatings: Viscous fluid transfer of inks, primers, acrylics, adhesives, and resins in paint manufacturing and printing operations

- Food and beverage: Safe handling of pulps, vegetable oils, syrups, vinegar, glucose, and other food-grade liquids where hygiene and gentle pumping action are essential

- Oil, gas, and mining: Crude transfer, drilling mud circulation, filter press feeding, and abrasive slurry applications in upstream and downstream energy operations.

About Antlia Engineering Works

Antlia Engineering Works is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of industrial pumps headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Founded in 2017, the company specialises in Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps, AOD pumps, double diaphragm pumps, centrifugal monoblock pumps, and barrel pumps for industrial fluid transfer applications. Antlia's pumps serve clients in the chemical, pharmaceutical, paint, food & beverage, oil & gas, automotive, and defence sectors across India and internationally. The company is a proud supplier to Indian PSUs and the Ministry of Defence and is recognised for its commitment to quality, chemical compatibility, and reliable after-sales support.

For product enquiries, technical specifications, and support: Website: www.antliaworks.com Phone: +91 9819395995 Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)