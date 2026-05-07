Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Makers Accused of INR 48 Lakh in Pending Dues by Vendors Amid Box Office Success – Report

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Even as the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues its dominant run at the box office, the film's producers are facing serious allegations of financial mismanagement. According to reports, several vendors have accused Balaji Motion Pictures of failing to clear outstanding dues totalling INR 48 lakh. The controversy comes at a time when the film has crossed major commercial milestones, sparking a debate within the industry regarding the prioritisation of star salaries over the payments of essential service providers and crew members. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Set To Collaborate on Two New Projects Following ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Success – Report.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Vendors Allege Pending Dues

According to a report by Mid-Day, multiple vendors associated with the production have come forward claiming they are still awaiting payment months after completing their work. The total outstanding amount of INR 48 lakh is reportedly split between two primary complainants: one vendor alleges they are owed INR 30 lakh, while another is seeking the recovery of INR 18 lakh. Industry insiders cited in the report claim that the standard 90-day window for invoice clearance is no longer being strictly followed.

A vendor noted that once a film transitions from production to the theatrical release phase, smaller service providers often find it increasingly difficult to secure their remaining fees.

Priority Given to Lead Talent

The allegations have reignited a conversation about the "star-first" payment culture in Bollywood. A crew member mentioned in the report suggested that production houses frequently prioritise the high-figure salaries of lead actors and primary crew members, while secondary vendors and technical staff are asked to wait for months. In response to these claims, Balaji Motion Pictures has denied any wrongdoing. In an official statement, the production house maintained that Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations across its various projects.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Box Office Performance and Global Success

The timing of these financial allegations contrasts sharply with the film's commercial success. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marked the high-profile reunion of the director and Akshay Kumar after more than a decade.

Since its release on April 17, 2026, the film has performed exceptionally well. The film has grossed over INR 232 crore worldwide. In India, it has minted approximately INR 171 crore (gross), making it one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year. It currently stands as Akshay Kumar’s third-highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era, surpassing the lifetime collections of OMG 2. ‘OMG 3’: Did Rani Mukerji Quit Upcoming Film With Akshay Kumar Due to Creative Differences With THIS Person? Here’s What We Know.

Just days before the payment dispute surfaced, producer Ektaa Kapoor took to social media to celebrate the film’s status as a "landmark hit," thanking the cast, which also includes Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal, for their contributions to the successful venture

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).