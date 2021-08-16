Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): India's leading Government job preparation app, Liso, makes education affordable for millions of Government jobs aspirers.

The app empowers students across India with the best educators, quality content, latest pattern, and syllabus, both Hindi and English.

Also Read | India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

Due to financial problems and low-income family backgrounds, many intelligent and capable individuals from various Indian states are unable to take admission to good coaching institutes. It becomes next to impossible for them to grab excellent Government job opportunities. But educational apps such as the Liso app make education affordable for all.

The Liso app is an online platform that prepares individuals for grabbing top vacancies in the best Government jobs. GK Praveen Udaan, the founder of the Liso app, launched the platform on 20 January 2021. From providing students with the latest pattern to the latest syllabus, their basic and advanced courses consist of excellent study material.

Also Read | Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Parana Time: Know Significance and Puja Vidhi of Pavitropana Ekadashi Vrat.

Liso app makes the best app with affordable education mainly due to its top-class faculty. The app consists of special live sessions, class schedules, notes, and an option to clear all their doubts. Several people from Haryana have skyrocketed in their career choices using the incredible Liso app.

Statistically, the Liso app educates 7,000 to 8,000 students in a day. All the students interested in the online education platform join the live sessions free of cost. It is an excellent step by the inspiring education platform. Before, most Government exams preparation apps used to charge Rs 6,000 to Rs 8000 for six months package. But when the Liso app launched six months study package starting from Rs 11, other platforms were forced to reduce their fees by 60-70% below their earmarked price.

The main objective of the Liso app is to provide students who need the right opportunities to outshine themselves. In a matter of 6 months, they aim to deliver lessons for over 600 hours at once. Apart from their online app available at Google Play Store, students who can't even afford to pay such the lowest prices can enjoy free education through their YouTube channel. Also, the content that one comes across on their YouTube channel and app is not funded by anyone.

From reasoning special live sessions and notes to Banking GA special, there is so much that students can learn for almost free with the Liso app. The app aims to help students prepare for all kinds of competitive exams in one place.

Their pocket-friendly course fee, live doubt solving sessions, updates on the Government's latest exams, and study anytime anywhere as per your daily schedule, make the app quite a beneficial choice.

The Khedar, District Hisar, Haryana-based founder, GK Praveen Udan, is a graduate of B.com and B.Ed., and a postgraduate in M.Ed. Degree. In his first private coaching centre based in Barwala Hisar district, he emphasized providing free education to the poor people. He started his YouTube channel, GK Parveen Udaan, in 2018. Presently his channel has more than 252,000 subscribers.

The Liso app, downloaded by more than 134,000 people in around five months, provides students with affordable courses for fees as low as Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 31, and Rs 51.

Download and learn more about the Liso app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=lisoclasses.comNew&hl=en_GB&gl=IN

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)