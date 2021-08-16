Ekadashi is known to be an auspicious day for Hindus across the world. Many people observe strict Ekadashi fast on this day and pray to Lord Vishnu. There are 24 Ekadashis observed every year, of which a select few are considered extremely auspicious. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, also known as Pavitropana Ekadashi is one such celebration. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on August 18 and is one of the two Putrada Ekadashi, which holds special meaning for many. Many people observe the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat by indulging in Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Puja. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious day, here is everything you need to know about Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2021! Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Images & Pavitra Ekadashi HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Pavitropana Ekadashi With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings.

When is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat?

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day in the Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. There are two Putrada Ekadashis every year - one in Shravan and one in Paush. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is given a lot of prominence in South India, while North Indians observe the Paush Putrada Ekadashi.

Shravana Ekadashi Tithi and Shubh Muhurat: 03:20 AM on August 18, 2021, and will go on till 01:05 AM on August 19, 2021

Those observing the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat will break their fast during Parana time the next day, between 06:32 AM to 08:53 AM on August 19.

Significance of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is especially observed by married couples who are trying to have a child. They pray to Lord Vishnu, who is said to be the protector and ask for the blessing of a baby in their lives. All the Ekafashis are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Following the Ekadashi Vrat is said to bring with it an opportunity to atone for our past sins and walk towards finding a better version of ourselves.

Watch Video: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

We hope that this Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is filled with happiness and peace. Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2021!

