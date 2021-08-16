India and England are currently locking horns with each other in the second Test which is currently underway at the Lord's stadium in England. Now in this article, we hall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how day 4 panned out for both sides. India's batting was nothing short of a disaster in the second innings. The English team had posted a 27 run lead for the visitors. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test Day 4.

Post this, India walked into bat and KL Rahul who had scored a century in the first innings was soon in the pavilion for the score of 5 runs. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara did try to build up a run stand but did not last for too long. Virat Kohli's disastrous outing with the bat continued as he made way to the pavilion on the score of 20 runs. Ajinkya Rahane scored 61 runs. At the end of the day, the scoreboard read 161/6. At stumps, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were the ones who were batting for India. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match now.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Day three will start on August 16, 2021 (Monday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

