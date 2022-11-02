New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): One of India's most renowned and recognized trading analytics tools startup has officially announced that it will be expanding its service into North America next year (2023).

RocketAlgo first launched in India inearly2021 and has since seen huge success within the industry.

Focused on trading analytics, the company has successfully developed an investor-friendly, revolutionary algorithm, which after integrating with Tradingview, allows users to make smarter trading decisions based on over 25 different types of logics. Using a proprietary software hybridRocketAlgo visually displays predictive results of upcoming market trends.

After experiencing rapid growth and substantial customer uptake, RocketAlgo became recognised both locally and globally, with formal recognitions being granted from both companies and corporate officials.

Its most recent recognition; achieving a top ten spot for their technology out of a competitive field of 1600 fintech software developers.

"We are so excited to be launching our product in North America, and everyone in the USA should be too," says Aditya Gupta, founder of Rocketalgo Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

"Our latest accomplishment was awarded by the internationally recognized Global Fintech Fest: Datathon. Chaired by Zerodah CEO, NithinKamath, among others, the award itself is recognised worldwide and testament to RocketAlgo's success thus far. We are looking forward to helping both new and experienced traders reach new heights in the U.S. and beyond."

"RocketAlgo was designed for Tradingviewto simplify stock trading, forex trading, crypto trading, index trading and more. It's an easy-to-use trading tool designed for ambitious, driven people whether beginners, or already making waves within the trading industry. We just can't wait to work alongside with and empower even more people in North America."

Also recognized by Startup India, Rocketalgo plans to expand its subscription access to the entire North American continent by mid-2023. Delivered in a similar format to the current product already proven successful in Asia, with free trial before sign-up and the only requirement;a free account with Tradingview charts. For those who want to amplify their trading experience and get an even deeper look into market analytics, they can set-up a paid Tradingviewaccount providing additional trading decision data.

"Paid set-up on Tradingview isn't even necessary to sign-up to RocketAlgo," says Mitch Propster, Director of Business Development.

"However, when signing up via our website, there's a free trial andsubscribers enjoy monthly access. We will also offer annual subscriptions with an initial launch offer that includestwo months free, so you get 14 months access at a discounted price."

