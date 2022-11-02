Lucknow, November 2: In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police after he was found guilty of accepting bribes to suppress a rape case.

The officer is now a constable -- the post on which he began his career. According to official sources, DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has been demoted after the government took cognisance of a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Will Welcome President Droupadi Murmu in Greater Noida at Expo Centre on November 1.

Sharma was the DSP when the incident took place in 2021. He was later transferred. A woman had alleged last year that the owner of Swami Vivekanand Hospital and Inspector Ramveer Yadav had gang-raped her but the police was not acting on her complaint. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plays Cricket After Inaugurating ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ in Lucknow (Watch Video).

She also alleged the police official had accepted a bribe from the accused. The UP administration suspended the inspector and ordered an FIR against Yadav. A probe was launched which found Sharma guilty of accepting the bribe. Sharma had been on suspension before being demoted.

