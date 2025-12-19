People walk on treadmills at Gym in New Delhi (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): As 2025 draws to a close, experts across India's nutrition and wellness ecosystem believe the industry is entering a decisive phase, where personalised solutions, cleaner labels and integrated health approaches will shape growth in 2026.

Setting the outlook for the coming year, Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, said the sector is moving beyond one-size-fits-all supplementation. "Personalised nutrition, plant nutrition, and preference for Ayurvedic supplements will define India's nutraceutical industry in 2026,".

Industry leaders agree that the shift is being driven by changing consumer behaviour already visible in 2025.

According to Puri, sports and active nutrition is no longer limited to elite athletes. "The category is not restricted to just elite athletes and includes fitness-conscious consumers, the elderly, and health-conscious millennials and Gen-Z," he said, highlighting rising demand for carbohydrates, electrolytes and Ayurvedic ingredients such as ashwagandha and shilajit.

As per the industry trends, India's nutraceutical industry is expected to witness robust growth over the next five years, with its valuation projected to double from USD 30.37 billion in 2024 to USD 60 billion by 2030.

Yashna Garg, Founder of Yugap Wellness, echoed this transformation, saying, "In 2025, we saw sports and active nutrition move from a 'gym-only' category to a daily wellness essential." She added that protein continued to dominate demand, especially in "plant-based and easy-to-consume formats like ready-to-mix powders and RTDs."

Protein remained the backbone of the industry this year. Puri said, "Protein supplements ruled the market in 2025, with an overall share of 70 per cent."

However, functional foods aimed at immunity, gut, heart and brain health followed closely, reflecting a more preventive healthcare mindset.

Clean labels and transparency emerged as a non-negotiable expectation in 2025.

Garg pointed out, "Consumers in 2025 read labels like they read reviews, carefully," forcing brands to simplify formulations and clearly communicate sourcing and dosage.

Avinash Deshmukh, COO of iThrive, highlighted a deeper issue, stating, "The biggest challenge wasn't cost or regulation, it was finding true product-market fit in a highly fragmented ecosystem. Consumer demand for sports and active nutrition accelerated sharply in the year 2025, moving far beyond everyday working professionals, gym-goers and wellness-focused individuals. India's sports and active nutrition segment grew by around 20 per cent y-o-y"

Looking ahead, Deshmukh believes 2026 will focus on integration. "Nutrition can no longer exist in isolation," he said, predicting convergence with diagnostics, fitness, wearables and mental health. He also warned of potential misuse of GLP-1 drugs, stressing the need for "scientific, monitored, nutrition-led frameworks."

From a clinical lens, Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian and Founder of Santushti Holistic Health, emphasised fundamentals.

"In 2026, the goal is clinical consistency," she said, urging consumers to prioritise metabolic health, stress management and whole foods over short-term trends.

"Consumers should focus on stabilising these fundamentals rather than chasing trends. Balanced macronutrients, protein and fibre rich meals, and regular meal timings aligned with natural circadian rhythms help reduce inflammatory load and support hormonal balance".

As experts suggest, 2026 is likely to reward brands that combine science, transparency and personalised care, marking a more mature phase for India's fast-evolving nutrition industry. (ANI)

