New Delhi, December 19: US House Oversight Democrats released a new tranche of photographs from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, December 18, just hours before a congressionally mandated deadline for the Department of Justice to release its own files on the disgraced financier. The images, which follow a similar release last week, depict a wide range of high-profile figures, including linguist Noam Chomsky, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and former White House strategist Steve Bannon. The release is part of an ongoing effort by lawmakers to increase transparency regarding Epstein’s network and activities.

The latest batch of photos introduces several new faces to the public record of Epstein's associates while reiterating previously known connections. More Epstein Estate Photos Surface as Democratic Lawmakers Release New Images.

Which Celebrities Appear in the New Epstein Photos?

Noam Chomsky: The renowned scholar and activist is seen seated on a plane next to Epstein. Chomsky has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein to discuss politics and academia, describing the association as "none of your business" when questioned by the press in 2023.

Bill Gates: The tech billionaire appears in multiple new images. One photo shows him posing with a woman whose face has been redacted. In a separate batch released last week, Gates was pictured alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) and engaging with a pilot.

Steve Bannon: The former Trump advisor features prominently in the recent releases. Images show him conversing with Epstein in an office setting and posing for a mirror selfie with the financier.

Other Notable Figures: The collection includes images of filmmaker Woody Allen, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and New York Times columnist David Brooks. Former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were also featured in the batch released on December 12; Trump was seen in older black-and-white photos and alongside women with redacted faces, while Clinton was pictured with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Disturbing Details and Lack of Context

Beyond the celebrity associations, the newly released materials contain content that lawmakers have described as "disturbing." Several photographs depict women with lines from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita written on their bodies. Other images show redacted passports and identification documents for women from Ukraine, Russia, and South Africa, as well as text message screenshots discussing the recruitment of young women. US: Serial Sex Offender Nabbed in Colorado via ‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook Group.

The photos were released without dates, captions, or specific context regarding where they were taken. The House Oversight Committee obtained the images - part of a larger cache of nearly 95,000 files - directly from the Epstein estate. Committee members have stated they are redacting the faces of potential victims to protect their privacy.

