Business News | India's Protein Supplements Market Reaches $912.9 Million in 2025 as Demand Grows for Gut-Friendly, Additive-Free Formulations

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: India's protein supplements market reached approximately USD $912.9 million in 2025, according to IMARC Group, and is projected to grow to USD $1,578.1 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.27% during 2026-2034. The broader protein market in India is estimated at USD $1.62 billion in 2026, with plant-based protein identified as the fastest-growing segment, according to Mordor Intelligence.

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As the category expands, a growing segment of health-conscious consumers in India is shifting focus beyond protein quantity toward ingredient transparency, digestive compatibility, and long-term wellness considerations. This shift is contributing to increased interest in plant-based protein formulations that avoid artificial additives and prioritise functional, whole-food ingredients.

Several factors are influencing this change in consumer behaviour. A survey by ITC's food division indicates that 56% of Indian families report digestive health concerns such as gas, acidity, and indigestion, with higher prevalence observed in urban populations. In addition, a nationwide survey by Abbott found that 22% of adults in India experience constipation, including 13% with severe symptoms.

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At the same time, awareness of hormonal health conditions--particularly among women--has increased. The World Health Organization estimates that polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects between 10% and 13% of women globally, with some studies suggesting that prevalence in India may be higher. While research is ongoing, emerging evidence has explored potential links between gut health and hormonal balance.

These trends are occurring alongside increased scrutiny of commonly used supplement ingredients. Some research has raised questions about the long-term effects of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose and aspartame on gut microbiota and metabolic health. As a result, a segment of consumers is actively seeking products formulated without synthetic additives.

In response to these developments, wellness brands in India are exploring formulations that combine plant-based protein sources with ingredients traditionally associated with digestive health. Mumbai-based brand Eat Breathe Smile is among those operating in this category, offering DAILY PRO-GUT Vegan Protein Collagen, a plant-based formulation that uses hemp seed protein and rice protein isolate.

Hemp seed protein is gaining attention as an alternative protein source due to its naturally complete amino acid profile, including all nine essential amino acids, as well as its content of omega fatty acids and iron. It is being positioned as an alternative to more widely used protein sources such as whey and pea protein, which some consumers report as difficult to digest.

The formulation also incorporates plant-based ingredients such as amla, seabuckthorn, sesbania agati, cumin, and fennel--ingredients commonly used in traditional Indian nutrition for their digestive and functional properties. The product contains no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or synthetic additives and is certified vegan.

"What we are seeing is that consumers in India are asking more detailed and informed questions about their supplements," said Nipa Asharam, certified health and life coach and founder of Eat Breathe Smile. "There is a growing interest in understanding ingredient quality, how formulations interact with the body, and whether they support broader wellness goals. This is influencing how products are developed and positioned in the market."

The shift toward clean-label, plant-based protein formulations reflects broader changes in how consumers evaluate nutrition products. In addition to protein content, purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by ingredient sourcing, digestive tolerance, and alignment with preventive health practices.

Industry observers note that plant-based protein--particularly formulations that combine modern nutrition science with traditional ingredient systems--represents an area of continued innovation within India's supplement market.

As consumer awareness continues to evolve, brands that can demonstrate ingredient transparency, functional benefits, and long-term usability are likely to play a larger role in shaping the next phase of growth in the category.

About Eat Breathe Smile

Eat Breathe Smile is an India-based health and wellness brand founded by certified life and health coach Nipa Asharam. The company develops wellness products using traditional Indian superfood ingredients adapted for modern nutritional needs. Its product portfolio includes plant-based protein formulations, superfood blends, and wellness programs, all produced without artificial additives or preservatives. The brand has built a digital-first community of more than 320,000 followers through health-focused educational content.

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