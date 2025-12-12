New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): India has intensified support for its shrimp and seafood sector even as exports to the United States have remained robust over the past five years, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada, said India's frozen shrimp exports to the US stood at 311,948 metric tonnes valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2024-25, showing sustained demand despite global market fluctuations. Export volumes had peaked at 342,572 metric tonnes in 2021-22, with a value of USD 3.15 billion.

Overall seafood exports from India registered a 13.93% increase in value during April-October 2025, rising to USD 4.79 billion from USD 4.21 billion in the corresponding period last year. However, shrimp exports to the US during August-October 2025 (provisional) declined to 55,282 tonnes worth USD 512.81 million, compared with 83,375 tonnes valued at USD 673.98 million a year earlier.

To strengthen the sector, the government has undertaken multiple initiatives through the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), including trade delegations, buyer-seller meets, and participation in international seafood fairs across Asia and Europe. More than 100 buyer-exporter interactions were facilitated in 2025 alone, Prasada said.

Highlighting that significant financial assistance has been extended over the past five years, the MoS said MPEDA supported 83 value-added seafood units with Rs 10,189.91 lakh, while Rs 328.99 lakh was provided to promote disease-free shrimp production.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,403 crore have been established nationwide, including cold storage, processing units, and transportation facilities.

Notably, government has also reduced GST rates to 5% on over 20 fisheries and aquaculture-related products in September 2025, a move expected to lower input costs and enhance competitiveness. (ANI)

