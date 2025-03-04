PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 4: Marking a quarter-century of industry advancements & growth, INDIAWOOD 2025, the leading trade fair for woodworking and furniture manufacturing, will take place from March 6-9, 2025, at India Expo Mart & Centre (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. As part of NuernbergMesse global woodworking portfolio, this milestone edition reflects India's emergence as a manufacturing powerhouse and a key global player in the furniture and woodworking industry.

INDIAWOOD's 25-Year Legacy: From Local Showcase to Global Influence

Since its inception, INDIAWOOD has shaped the industry's growth, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, technology leaders, and professionals on a single platform. Over the past two and a half decades, it has played a pivotal role in fostering technological advancements, sustainable practices, and global collaborations. Today, as India ranks among the top five global furniture producers and is set to grow its furniture exports by 20% annually, INDIAWOOD continues to be a catalyst for industry progress.

"Valued at USD 25.75 billion in 2025, the Indian furniture market is projected to reach USD 37.18 billion by 2030. With wood accounting for 62% of furniture production, the industry is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation and sustainability - much of which has been fuelled by opportunities at INDIAWOOD," says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India.

Speaking on the occasion, Frederik Meyer, President of Eumabois (the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers), expressed his excitement about the event and the thriving growth of India's woodworking and furniture industry.

"India is rapidly establishing itself as a significant global player in the woodworking and furniture sector, driven by strong domestic demand and a long-standing tradition of craftsmanship," said Meyer. "INDIAWOOD 2025 is an important platform for knowledge sharing, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering strategic partnerships. Eumabois is proud to support this initiative, facilitating collaboration between European and Indian companies."

Meyer also highlighted the event's role in bridging international expertise with local innovation: "We invite all visitors to explore European woodworking technologies that are known for their high standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability. Our companies are eager to contribute to India's growth in this dynamic sector."

Key Highlights at INDIAWOOD 2025

This landmark edition will feature a dynamic mix of technology, product launches, and knowledge-sharing forums, including:

INDIAWOOD 2025 will feature a range of specialized industry events designed to engage professionals across the woodworking and furniture manufacturing spectrum. Surface in Motion, scheduled for March 5, will offer a comprehensive exploration of surface technology and design trends, spotlighting innovations that are reshaping the aesthetics and functionality of wood-based materials. The India Mattresstech Expo, co-located with INDIAWOOD, will delve into the latest advancements in mattress manufacturing and upholstery, providing insights into emerging technologies and innovative materials that are driving growth and demand.

Meanwhile, Wood+ in Architecture & Design, set for March 7, will bring together architects, designers, and industry experts to discuss the evolving role of wood in contemporary architecture. This event will emphasize wood's versatility, sustainability, and its growing prominence in modern construction and interior design. Additionally, INDIAWOOD 2025 will host a series of seminars, offering attendees into newest materials, machinery, and sustainable practices. These sessions aim to equip industry

professionals with practical knowledge and strategies to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of woodworking and furniture manufacturing.

Exhibitors from top domestic and international brands will showcase a diverse range of groundbreaking innovations, setting new benchmarks in woodworking and furniture manufacturing. Visitors can explore the latest advancements across various segments, including:

* Advanced Technology & Innovation : High-performance woodworking equipment, revolutionizing production capabilities with precision and speed.

* Premium Materials & Hardware : Innovations such as fire-resistant panels, durable finishes, and advanced hardware, engineered for superior protection and extended product life.

* Smart Manufacturing Solutions : AI-driven automation and precision CNC systems that streamline workflows, optimizing efficiency for modern industries.

With these advancements on display, the event promises to be a hub for innovation, collaboration, and future-ready solutions in the woodworking sector.

India's Woodworking Future: A Global Force in the Making

With a projected 6.7% economic growth rate in FY26 and FY27, India remains the fastest-growing large economy. Factors such as a skilled labour force, abundant raw materials, and increasing global demand are positioning India's woodworking and furniture industry as one of the top three global players in the coming years.

INDIAWOOD 2025 will capitalize on this momentum, serving as a dynamic platform for growth, innovation, and networking. Spanning over 50,000 SqMs and featuring more than 600 leading brands from over 30 countries, this edition will be the largest ever in the North of India. It promises to be a landmark showcase of the latest advancements in technology, machinery, and industry expertise, providing a global stage for meaningful connections and business opportunities.

Reiterating the global significance of the event, Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India said, "INDIAWOOD's journey from its humble beginnings at Kanteerava Stadium to becoming one of world's largest woodworking and furniture manufacturing exhibitions is nothing short of remarkable. Over the past 25 years, we have seen the industry evolve - from manual craftsmanship to automation, from conventional materials to sustainable innovations - INDIAWOOD has been at the forefront of this transformation."

"As we celebrate this milestone in 2025, our commitment remains steadfast: to provide businesses with future-ready solutions, foster global collaborations, and drive industry growth. INDIAWOOD 2025 will be a platform for valuable partnerships and insights, focusing on key trends such as sustainability, digital adoption, and emerging technologies, ensuring that professionals stay ahead in an ever-evolving market."

