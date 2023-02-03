New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Indigo on Friday reported its net profit for the October-December quarter at Rs 1422.6 crore, an increase of a whopping 996 per cent on a yearly basis.

In the same quarter of 2021, the profits were at Rs 129.8 crore.

In its earnings report published today, the airline operator attributed the rise to robust demand for air travel - after Covid restrictions.

"Third quarter performance was strong both operationally and financially in the backdrop of robust demand for air travel. The wide range of initiatives that were set in motion across the organization have started to yield results," said CEO Pieter Elbers.

"We are thankful to our customers and all IndiGo employees who enabled us to achieve this performance. With a modern fleet of over 300 aircraft, we continue to serve the market with further capacity growth planned across domestic and international sectors."

Its passenger numbers increased by 25.8 per cent to 22.3 million during the quarter.

The earnings data showed that revenue from operations increased by 60.7 per cent to Rs 14,933 million. (ANI)

