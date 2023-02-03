Kokdu: Season of Deity managed to warm up soon enough. Although the first episode stashed so many plotlines into one, the second episode quickly recovered from it. In fact, even the ending was just the perfect way to create intrigue viewers to stay tuned for the third episode. In fact, we are really excited about the upcoming episodes. Since it's the third episode, let us give you three reasons why we are looking forward to the upcoming episodes. Kokdu: Season of Deity - 5 Moments From the First Two Episodes Of Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun's Kdrama We Liked

#The chemistry

From being a grim reaper obsessed with killing people to pursuing the woman from his past to attain redemption, Kokdu (Kim Jung Hyun) and Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo Hyang) chemistry look like fire on ice and that will get even more enhanced this episode.

#Kim Jung Hyun's humour

Kim Jung Hyun, we feel, has a special knack for comedy. We have been watching him since Welcome To Waikiki and are big fans of his funny bone. He turns a new leaf or maybe life in these episodes. His cold expressions in the first two episodes really spoiled our mood, so this will be going back to loving him.

#KokduSeasonOfDeityEp3 start! Baru juga mulai udah gelud aja astoge kokdu & gyejeol wkwkwk pic.twitter.com/2XF4oFQMO5 — Nadya Ikhsana (@nckthottest) February 3, 2023

#Han Gye Jeol's memory

This episode will probably throw some light on Gye Jeol's memory of her past. We wonder if she too will realise the purpose of her reincarnated self. Or is it too early?

Kokdu: Season Of Deity streams on Viki.

