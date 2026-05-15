Business News | Indo-French Investment Dialogue Strengthens Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted a new edition of Indo-French Investment Conference in Bhopal, strengthening regional economic partnerships and advancing collaboration between French companies and the state of Madhya Pradesh.

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Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav welcomed the delegation for a Roundtable Meeting at his residence and emphasised that India and France share a strong and trusted strategic partnership, which can be further strengthened through deeper collaboration in sectors such as defence, technology, innovation, and skill development. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's immense potential for global investors, supported by its central location, strong connectivity, industrial peace, skilled workforce, and transparent, industry-friendly governance. He further reiterated the State Government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for sustainable industrial growth and long-term partnerships.

Organised in association with MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and supported by the Embassy of France in India, the Conference witnessed the presentation of seven Expressions of Interest (EoIs) and two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between leading French companies and the Government of Madhya Pradesh across key sectors. The presenting companies and focus areas included:

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* POMA Ropeways: development and operation of ropeway and cable mobility systems for urban transport, tourism, and pilgrimage connectivity

* AIVancity and Medicaps University: establishment of a higher-education institution focused on technology, innovation, and applied sciences

* Dassault Systèmes: deployment of virtual twin technologies across industrial development, urban planning, water management, and skill development

* Soufflet: development of a contract-farming ecosystem for malting-grade barley, including farmer capacity building and storage infrastructure

* SYSTRA: collaboration opportunities in transport infrastructure, mobility planning, and engineering initiatives

* ENGIE: exploration of renewable energy, energy storage, green industrial energy solutions, and green hydrogen initiatives

* Tesca Textiles: proposed manufacturing facility for advanced textiles and automotive seat components in Madhya Pradesh

* Sanofi: signed an MoU with the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh for capacity building and strengthening the public health system in the areas of diabetes and rare diseases, including knowledge-sharing, training, and healthcare support initiatives.

* An MoU was also signed between IFCCI and MPIDC to strengthen institutional collaboration and facilitate greater Indo-French business engagement in the state.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Mr. Chetanya Kasyap, Hon'ble Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Madhya Pradesh and H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.

The event brought together nearly 150 senior delegates, including CEOs and CXOs of French and Indian companies, industry leaders, diplomats, government officials, and policymakers, to explore new avenues for Indo-French collaboration. It saw participation from both existing and prospective French investors keen to tap into Madhya Pradesh's expanding industrial and economic landscape, with investment discussions expected to contribute significantly to industrial growth and job creation in the region by 2030 and beyond.

The conference commenced with a presentation on Doing Business in Madhya Pradesh: Policy, Incentives & Ease of Access by Mr. Raghwendra Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Discussions throughout the day focused on facilitating investments, strengthening ease of doing business, and fostering partnerships across priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, defence, communications, IT/ITeS, food and agribusiness, logistics, and supply chain.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Chetanya Kasyap, Hon'ble Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Madhya Pradesh expressed confidence that deeper collaboration between France and Madhya Pradesh would create new opportunities for industrial growth, innovation, and shared economic progress.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, "I am pleased that French large and small companies are leveraging their expertise in key sectors to increase their footprint in the State of Madhya Pradesh, a region with a sustainable growth of 8% that represents close to 5% of India's domestic product. The Indo-French Innovation Network, a flagship initiative of the India-France Year of Innovation, will drive more French investments in this region enabling companies from France and Madhya Pradesh to further synergise their business to double its GDP before 2030."

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion on "Unlocking Madhya Pradesh: Policy, Partnerships & Pathways for Sustainable Investment", which explored how policy support, infrastructure readiness, and cross-border collaboration can position the state as a hub for Indo-French innovation and business growth. The panel featured leaders from Soufflet Malt, Sanofi, EDF Nuclear Projects and Dassault Systèmes, moderated by Ms. Axelle Blanchard, Deputy head of the French Regional Economic Department for India and South Asia, Embassy of France in New Delhi.

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI said, "IFCCI is proud to bring its first Investment Conclave to Madhya Pradesh, an emerging growth hub with immense potential for French investments. Our objective is to strengthen Indo-French ties by unleashing new avenues for trade, innovation, and sustainable development across the region."

Senior state Government officials Mr. Anurag Jain, IAS, Chief Secretary, Mr. Neeraj Mandloi, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Mr. Manu Srivastava, IAS, Additional Secretary for the New & Renewable Energy Sources Department, Mr. Raghwendra Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, DIPIP and Mr. Chandramauli Shukla, MD, MPIDC also joined the interactions. Another key highlight of the event was the series of B2G and B2B meetings held on the sidelines of the conference, facilitating targeted discussions and potential collaborations.

To further boost bilateral trade and French investments across India, IFCCI has been actively organising Investment Conclaves in states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Assam. The Madhya Pradesh edition marks another significant step in IFCCI's ongoing efforts to deepen state-level collaboration, foster innovation-led growth, and create long-term economic value through Indo-French partnerships.

About IFCCI

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) is part of a global network of 124 French Chambers (CCIFI) across 94 countries, representing over 37,000 companies. One of India's most active bilateral chambers, IFCCI promotes trade and investment between India and France through a network of 800 member companies and over 6,500 business leaders. Headquartered in Mumbai, IFCCI has offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

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