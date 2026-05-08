Business News | Indore-Khandwa Highway Project to Add 3 Tunnels for Safer Travel Through Ghat Sections

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is nearing completion of the four-laning of the 33.4-km Tejaji Nagar-Balwara stretch of NH-347BG under the Indore-Ichhapur Corridor project, aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time and enhancing safety across the hilly Indore-Khandwa route in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the ministry, the project, being developed at an investment of Rs 924.44 crore, is currently 88 per cent complete and includes the construction of three tunnels to bypass difficult ghat sections and reduce accidents on the corridor.

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The project includes the Bherughat Tunnel (575 metres), Baigram Tunnel (480 metres) and Choral Ghat Tunnel (550 metres), being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

The ministry stated that the tunnels are being built "to help vehicles travel easier through the treacherous hilly sections of the region with more safety and smoothly, especially during monsoons and peak traffic hours."

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The upgraded corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Indore and Omkareshwar from two to three hours to around one hour.

The ministry said the project is strategically important as Indore is regarded as the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, while Khandwa serves as a major transport and railway junction linking several towns and cities in southern Madhya Pradesh.

The corridor also connects important religious and tourism destinations, including Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Hanuwantiya Island and Dada Dhuniwale Darbar.

According to the ministry, the existing route had been facing challenges including "limited width, increasing traffic pressure, sharp curves and difficult ghat sections," leading to longer travel times, higher fuel consumption and increased accident risks.

A local resident quoted in the release recalled "buses toppling down slopes and traffic jams stretching up to 10 kms, sometimes lasting days."

The Ministry said the tunnels will permanently address major black spots such as Bherughat and Choral Ghat and help reduce accidents on the route.

Special focus has also been given to environmental and safety measures including modern drainage systems, crash barriers, road safety signage, rainwater management systems and plantation activities for green belt development.

For local farmers and transporters, the project is expected to ease daily travel and reduce losses caused by delays and traffic congestion.

Pradeep Gowli, a farmer from Simrol, said, "Earlier when we used to transport our produce, we were scared that our vehicle would overturn. There used to be traffic jams and our produce used to get spoilt. Not reaching in time in the market, there was a problem in selling our goods too there. With these tunnels, a lot of problems will go for us, especially the jams we used to face."

Ranjit Singh, a driver ferrying pilgrims and tourists along the route, said, "I am constantly worried because driving on the current two-lane road is always stressful. There's constant fear because accidents happen on the stretch almost every day."

"It will be safer and easier for us to drive, once the four-lane road is complete," he added.

According to the ministry, the upgraded corridor is also expected to facilitate smoother movement of pilgrims during Simhastha 2028 between Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa district. (ANI)

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