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Agency News Agency News Business News | Industry Experts, HR Leaders Strengthen Ties at Galgotias University at the Annual HR Symposium Parisamvad 2026 Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27: Galgotias University hosted the annual Parisamvad 3.0, A Human Capital Symposium, bringing together more than 100 senior human resource leaders and representatives from over 80 companies for a high-level dialogue on employability, hiring trends, and the changing future of work.

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27: Galgotias University hosted the annual Parisamvad 3.0, A Human Capital Symposium, bringing together more than 100 senior human resource leaders and representatives from over 80 companies for a high-level dialogue on employability, hiring trends, and the changing future of work.

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The participants included CHROs, Vice Presidents, Talent Heads, and senior professionals from sectors such as financial services, technology, IT services, artificial intelligence, consulting, manufacturing, and digital enterprises, further strengthening industry relations and partnerships with Galgotias University. The symposium created a valuable interface between industry leaders, university leadership, faculty, and students, reinforcing the university's consistent placement performance and strong recruiter engagement.

Panel discussions examined some of the most relevant workforce questions facing graduates and employers today, including whether artificial intelligence will replace jobs or redesign them, the balance between technical and human capabilities, student readiness for workplace feedback and rejection, and the growing move from degree-based hiring to skills-first recruitment.

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The symposium comes alongside strong placement outcomes at Galgotias University, which has secured more than 4,700 placement offers for the Batch of 2026. Recruiters include Infosys, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, EY, and several other leading organisations. Multiple students have secured offers ranging from INR 15 lakh to INR 26.6 lakh per annum.

The University has also recorded more than 80 dream offers across the Big 4 firms including Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC, reflecting sustained demand for Galgotias talent across leading employers.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer of Galgotias University said, "Top HR leaders at this year's symposium gave our students and faculty direct access and advantage to real-time hiring priorities, industry insights, and evolving skill demands. This deep industry integration keeps Galgotias University's curriculum aligned with employer needs, strengthens career readiness, and powers one of the strongest placement records in the country, with consistently higher and better outcomes year after year."

The University's Career Planning and Development Division played an instrumental role in conceptualising and executing the symposium, while continuing to build strong recruiter relationships and career pathways for students across disciplines.

Parisamvad 3.0 further strengthened Galgotias University's position as an institution closely connected with industry and focused on preparing graduates for evolving professional environments.

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