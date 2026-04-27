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Cricket Cricket Why is Lungi Ngidi Not Playing in DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match? South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is absent from the Delhi Capitals XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru following a frightening head injury. Learn about his recovery and the mandatory medical protocols.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are without the services of their leading pace threat, Lungi Ngidi, for tonight’s Match 39 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The South African international has been omitted from the playing XI as he continues to recover from a frightening head injury sustained during the franchise's previous fixture. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

While medical scans have provided positive news regarding his long-term health, the mandatory safety regulations governing head impacts in professional cricket have forced the DC management to adopt a cautious approach.

Lungi Ngidi Injury

The injury occurred on Saturday, 25 April, during Delhi’s clash with the Punjab Kings. In the third over of the second innings, Ngidi was attempting to catch a lofted drive from opener Priyansh Arya. While back-pedalling near the mid-off region, the pacer lost his balance and fell heavily, striking the back of his head and neck against the turf. DC vs RCB Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

The impact was severe enough to require immediate on-field medical attention, with the match halted for over ten minutes. Ngidi was eventually stretchered off the field and transported via an ambulance, facilitated by a "green corridor" created by Delhi Traffic Police, to the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for emergency evaluation.

Medical Update and Concussion Protocol

Following the scare, Delhi Capitals confirmed that Ngidi’s CT scans returned normal results and he was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The player also took to social media to reassure supporters, stating he was "all good."

However, under the IPL’s Concussion Policy, any player who suffers a suspected concussion or a significant head impact must undergo a series of medical "return-to-play" assessments. These protocols typically involve:

A mandatory period of rest.

Graduated physical exertion tests.

Symptom-free clearance from a neurosurgeon or team doctor.

Given the match tonight falls just 48 hours after the incident, Ngidi has not yet completed the required observation window to be deemed match-fit for high-intensity competition.

Ngidi’s absence is a significant blow to the Capitals' bowling unit. Before the injury, the "Protean Powerhouse" had been in clinical form, claiming seven wickets in seven matches and serving as a vital component of the team's death-overs strategy.

The Capitals are also monitoring the fitness of Mitchell Starc, who remains unavailable as he continues his own return-to-play programme, further stretching the squad's bowling resources against an in-form RCB batting line-up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).