Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: A new milestone in industrial worker safety was achieved today with the inauguration of AI-powered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Maharashtra's Industry Minister Uday Samant. The initiative, launched by Extremus Safety Pvt. Ltd., aims to enhance workplace safety through cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for workers.

Speaking at the event, Industry Minister Uday Samant praised the contributions of India's workforce to the nation's industrial growth. He emphasized, "Progress should never come at the cost of worker safety. The government is committed to strengthening industrial safety laws, enforcing strict compliance, and supporting industries that prioritize employee well-being."

The newly introduced AI-based PPE system by Extremus Safety Pvt. Ltd. features real-time hazard detection, smart monitoring, and predictive safety measures, enabling workers to operate in a more secure environment.

Minister Uday Samant commended Extremus Safety Pvt. Ltd. for this groundbreaking innovation and urged all industries to adopt advanced technology, implement best safety practices, and work collectively towards a future where every worker returns home safely.

