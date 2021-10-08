New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infallible Pharma, a certified pharmaceutical company of Indian origin, has achieved number one position in anticoagulant segment in India by selling over 8 lakh 50 thousand vials of Heparin Sodium Injection on a monthly basis.

Heparin Sodium Injection is a blood thinner, which is used to prevent and treat blood clots and Infallible Pharma is one of the largest manufacturers of this prescription drug in India.

A well-recognised and leading supplier of injectable medicines to hospitals and nursing homes across India in the fastest growing segment of critical care - parenteral injectable therapy - Infallible Pharma is the leading producer of critical care medicines in India.

Especially in anticoagulant a.k.a blood thinner medicine segment, the company has grown its national and international presence exponentially and it aims to raise its export to 50 percent of its turnover this year.

Hari Om, Chairman, Infallible Pharma Private Ltd. said, "While we have already achieved the number one position in the anticoagulant segment, we are also one of the largest providers of the medicines used in dialysis care in India. During the pandemic when suddenly there was a dearth of critical care medicines due to the unexpected stoppage of imports, Infallible Pharma played a significant role in attending all the emergency calls and supplying the required medicines without any disruptions through its stocks. Coming to our expansion plans, our 90% of the business comes from West and South India and currently we are expanding heavily in North India while giving utmost attention to our brand value creation at the same time."

Apart from India, Infallible Pharma is also expanding its wings in South American and Latin American regions. It exports its antibiotics to the US and Russia. Present in almost all the districts and major cities in India, Infallible Pharma has its major market is south, north-east India and Uttar Pradesh.

With its manufacturing facilities in Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Infallible Pharma produces primarily injectable medicines apart from oral capsules and tablets. One of the leading manufacturers of life-saving drugs, Infallible Pharma's products include antibiotics, anesthetical and nephrology segments and its customer base includes Glan Pharma, Aishwarya Healthcare, Cipla, Shri Anand Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Pharmacy. The company is also all set to make its entry into Hepatitis segment.

Both pharmacies and hospitals are the clientele of Infallible Pharma which supplies its products in 330 hospitals pan-India and these include Apollo, Fortis and all big hospital brands. Infallible Pharma supplies to both pharmacies and hospitals and soon with its rising capacity it aims to fulfil the requirement of 700-800 hospitals. With its focus on growing its ICU and anesthetic drugs range, Infallible Pharma has more than 120 Medical Representatives (MRs) in its team who meet doctors and deliver products in hospitals and pharmacies. The company further aims to recruit 250 MRs this year.

Starting its operations as a pharma distribution company in critical care segment, Infallible Pharma Private Ltd. gradually emerged as a full-fledged pharmaceutical company which has gained considerable reputation in anticoagulant, antibiotic and critical care medicines segments.

Infallible Pharma is moving ahead with its mission to serve humanity by supplying affordable medicines as well as other healthcare products and services around the globe, thus becoming a globally acclaimed and trusted pharmaceutical company. It aims to rank among the top global Indian pharmaceutical companies recognized for its quality standards, timely delivery, cost effectiveness, and an ever widening portfolio of healthcare products - both in India and overseas.

