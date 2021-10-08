Mumbai, October 8: Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport witnessed chaos this morning leading to delay in departure of almost all domestic flights. There were long queues at security checks with flyers jostling and struggling to reach their boarding gates on time. Subsequently, the Mumbai airport released a statement in which it attributed the sudden rush of passengers to the festive season. Navi Mumbai International Airport Should Be Completed by 2024, Says Ajit Pawar.

Many passengers had to struggle to catch their flight on time due to long queues at security checks. "Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes at least 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight," Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of fintech firm 5paisa.com, said. Mumbai: NCB Arrests Three Kenyan Women at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport For Hiding Gold in Vaginal & Rectal Cavities.

Several other passengers, who had similar experience, shared pictures and videos of the chaos at Mumbai airport this morning. Photos and videos show long queues and huge rush of passengers.

Pics and Video of Chaos at Mumbai Airport:

Good times are back? Mumbai airport this morning. Travel is the new wave :-) pic.twitter.com/FC1qRX95zg — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) October 8, 2021

Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes atleast 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country. pic.twitter.com/OII3s46GZh — Prakarsh Gagdani (@PrakarshGagdani) October 8, 2021

Complete chaos at Mumbai airport and the poor admin/officials have no idea how to control it. Proper mismanagement. @AdaniOnline @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/dXElWci8pM — Neelesh Arora (@AroraNeelesh) October 8, 2021

"With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) this morning. Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country," the airport said. "The airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience," it added.

CSMIA Statement on Chaos at Mumbai Airport:

With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at #CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. pic.twitter.com/Fg96ELIvj3 — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 8, 2021

Some passengers also said COVID-19 protocols were violated due to huge crowd at the Mumbai airport. However, CSMIA said: "Additionally, the CSMIA is following all the Covid protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition. CSMIA regrets the inconvenience caused to any passengers and is offering them all the support required." In view of the growing increase of passenger traffic, CSMIA plans to open Terminal 1 operations from October 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).