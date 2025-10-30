New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Former Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar has said that the rapid development of inland waterways in India can be a "boon" for the agriculture sector, creating new export avenues for small and marginal farmers in riverine regions.

"Inland waterways can provide small vessels, where these small cargo holders can charter a container or a small vessel and ferry it to the nearest port from where these goods can be exported," Kumar said, talking to ANI, on the sidelines of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025.

"It will be a boon for the agriculture sector because uh both the Ganges belt and the Brahmaputra belt are mostly agricultural, where the land size of farmers is shrinking gradually. These farmers may not be in a position to charter a whole ship for their exports, but they would have enough surplus to export in containers. Inland waterways can provide small vessels , where these small cargo holders can charter container or a small vessel and ferry it to the nearest port from where these goods can be exported."

"As of now, these states (around the Ganges and Brahmaputra basin) do not have access to exports. Inland waterways can provide that channel for small farmers to also look for exports as a market."

Kumar was speaking about India's evolving logistics landscape and the government's ongoing efforts to improve shipping infrastructure and streamline trade processes.

Highlighting the importance of coordination and foresight in export operations, Kumar stressed that advance planning is crucial for minimizing delays and optimizing logistics.

"So when you plan your exports well in advance, you indicate the export requirements in future to the shipping lines. And when that is done on a mass basis, cumulatively, through an organization or an association, then the exporters know how much is to be exported at what time, what place, and the shipping lines also know as to how many containers would be required to carry this export or how many cargo ships would be needed," he said.

"This kind of transparency helps shipping companies, ports and exporters plan their affairs in a better manner," he added.

According to Kumar, proper planning prevents container shortages and congestion at ports.

"Otherwise, there is a possibility of everyone demanding containers at the same time, and shipping lines being unable to provide that kind of capacity when needed. There are enough ships available around the world; only thing is to plan our affairs in such a way that exports go in time," he said.

He emphasized that better logistics management would ensure minimum turnaround time and reduced wastage in both exports and imports.

Kumar also praised the government's continued push for reform in the shipping and logistics sector, noting that several new legislations have been introduced to modernize procedures and encourage trade growth.

The government is working on many fronts -- infrastructure development, policy reforms, and resolving regulatory bottlenecks that existed five or ten years ago, he said. With these steps, India is well-positioned to increase its exports, Kumar asserted. (ANI)

