Business News | Innefu Labs Empanelled by National E-Governance Division (NeGD) to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Government Departments

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Innefu Labs, an AI-driven company providing cutting edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies, today announced its empanelment with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Government of India's flagship Digital India programme. Innefu Labs has been selected among only 6 agencies shortlisted from over 80 applicants, marking a significant milestone in its mission to drive large-scale AI innovation for governance.

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As part of its broader vision to strengthen digital governance, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is advancing a structured approach to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across ministries and departments. The initiative focuses on building a dedicated ecosystem to address AI-driven problem statements through empanelled partners who can provide qualified AI/ML manpower and support implementation across key domains such as natural language processing, computer vision, predictive analytics, and generative AI. By enabling standardized engagement models and transparent resource deployment, this effort aims to create a national framework that accelerates AI adoption while ensuring consistency, scalability, and efficiency across government projects.

As an empanelled partner, Innefu Labs will contribute to building a future-ready AI enablement framework aligned with national priorities. The company will support government entities with highly skilled AI/ML professionals, including AI architects, data scientists, ML engineers, and MLOps specialists, enabling faster deployment of AI-driven solutions across critical domains.

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"Being empanelled by NeGD is not just a business milestone, it's a recognition of fifteen years of work building AI systems that operate in some of the most demanding and sensitive environments in the country," commented Tarun Wig, Co-founder and CEO, Innefu Labs. "We have built intelligence fusion platforms for national security agencies, predictive analytics systems for law enforcement, financial fraud detection tools for tax authorities, and much more. This empanelment tells us that the same rigour, the same commitment to security and accountability, and the same belief in sovereign indigenous AI capability is exactly what India's governance systems need as they scale their AI adoption. We are honoured to contribute to that mission."

Founded in 2010, Innefu Labs has built a track record of deploying AI at scale across some of India's most critical institutions. Key deployments include the largest Intelligence Fusion Centre in Southeast Asia, the National Terrorism Data Fusion and Analysis Centre, OSINT and facial recognition platforms for various law enforcement agencies, predictive policing infrastructure for the Ahmedabad Safe City initiative, and advanced financial analytics tools for financial intelligence agencies.

The NeGD empanelment framework is designed to eliminate the friction of repeated, time-consuming procurement processes for government agencies seeking AI solutions. Central ministries, state governments, and PSUs can now access Innefu's AI capabilities and manpower through a streamlined, pre-approved mechanism, either through NeGD facilitation or directly at the standardised rates discovered under this framework, accelerating deployment timelines while maintaining the security, compliance, and responsible AI standards that government systems demand.

About Innefu LabsFounded in 2010, Innefu is an AI-driven company providing cutting edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies. The company was started with a clear focus to carry out Deep Tech innovation and develop products which can capture the global market and be the cornerstone of the economy of the country.

With more than 100+ installations across Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and South East Asia, the company is today a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for National and cyber Security. The company with its own range of products serves a diverse client base including Defense and Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI as well as top Fortune 500 companies.

Having worked with some of the most sensitive organizations the company has a deep understanding of handling sensitive and critical installations. The company has a clear focus on developing state of the art products oriented towards solving real world problems of our clients with exemplary support to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.

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