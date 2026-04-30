Business News | INOVUM Communication Secures Strategic Agreement With Defind Enterprises Private Limited to Elevate Digital and Brand Presence

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: INOVUM Communication, a leader in integrated digital marketing, PR, and corporate gifting, today announced a definitive agreement with Defind Enterprises Private Limited, a prominent supplier of specialized systems and technical products for India's Military and Para-military forces.

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This collaboration positions INOVUM Communication to deploy its expertise in strategic digital communications and enhanced brand visibility to support Defind Enterprises' mission of bridging procurement gaps, strengthening national defence capabilities, and contributing to India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous solutions.

Defind Enterprises is also participating in the North Tech Symposium 2026, scheduled from May 4th to 6th in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where INOVUM Communication is the main digital and branding partner for the event.

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Driving High-Impact Communication in a Critical Sector

The agreement focuses on leveraging INOVUM Communication's data-driven approach to enhance Defind Enterprises' brand narrative, media relations, and digital footprint. Key objectives of the partnership include:

- Strategic Media Relations: Securing high-profile coverage to highlight Defind Enterprises' contributions to the Make in India initiative and its role in advancing defense indigenization.

- Digital Transformation: Implementing advanced digital strategies, including AI-driven content and marketing analytics, to optimize stakeholder engagement.

- Reputation Management: Strengthening the corporate reputation of Defind Enterprises as a trusted, innovative, and self-reliance-driven partner to the nation's security forces.

"Partnering with Defind Enterprises is a privilege and a powerful testament to the impact of our integrated communication strategies," said Vishwas Anjaneyaswamy, Director of INOVUM Communication. "The defence sector demands precision, trust, and clarity. We are committed to applying our innovative digital and PR expertise to amplify Defind's critical role in strengthening India's self-reliant defence ecosystem and technological excellence among key stakeholders."

A Shared Vision for Excellence

Defind Enterprises chose INOVUM Communication for its proven track record in delivering measurable results and its ability to customize cutting-edge digital solutions. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, national impact, and the broader vision of building a self-sustained defence infrastructure in India.

Dr. Shirish Gupte, Founder/Director at Defind Enterprises Private Limited, said, "As we continue to expand our portfolio of specialized systems aligned with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, it is vital that our external communication reflects the same level of sophistication, reliability, and purpose. We are confident that INOVUM Communication's strategic vision and deep understanding of the Indian market will be instrumental in achieving our communication goals."

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