Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26: Elior India, a leading institutional and workplace dining company, today announced plans to double its investments in Hyderabad over the next 24 months, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the region. The move reflects Hyderabad's growing role as a hub for global capability centers (GCCs) and high-quality workplace experiences.

Since setting up its operations in mid-2024, Elior India has achieved an impressive 80% CAGR over the past 14 months, driven by strong client partnerships and the growing demand for fresh, high-quality meals across the city's diverse segments. The company has since expanded to over 25 clients in Hyderabad, reflecting the city's rising appetite for premium, chef-led dining experiences. Its state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, serving thousands of meals daily, caters to some of Hyderabad's most prominent GCC clients, combining global standards with local flavour.

"Hyderabad continues to be at the heart of our expansion journey," said Vijay Krishnan Vazhvelil, Chief Commercial Officer, Elior India. "We've seen tremendous growth and opportunity here, and we plan to scale further, doubling investments, expanding our team, and deepening our partnerships with clients who value quality, consistency, and care in workplace dining."

Elior's growth story in Hyderabad also reflects the momentum of India's institutional dining sector, where workplace food experiences are becoming a key lever of employee wellbeing and culture. In line with this vision, the company recently partnered with Millet Marvels, a Hyderabad-based food enterprise promoting millet-based nutrition, reinforcing Elior's commitment to sustainability, local sourcing, and healthier dining options.

Over the last year, Elior has also expanded its footprint across multiple cities and added new Pan-India clients, several of whom now operate in Hyderabad as well, highlighting the trust in its chef-led model and operational excellence.

"Our focus is on deepening relationships with our clients in Hyderabad and continuing to deliver world-class culinary experiences that combine taste, technology, and thoughtful dining," added Vijay.

With new partnerships and investments in the pipeline, Elior remains firmly positioned as one of India's fastest-growing players in institutional dining.

