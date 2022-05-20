Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ahmedabad University announces the launch of a new International Centre for Space and Cosmology. The Centre will drive cutting edge research in the areas of Space, Astrophysics and Cosmology, train next generation of researchers, and advance the public understanding of this very exciting domain of Physics. The Centre seeks to reach out to young students to encourage them to consider a research career in Space and Cosmology and provide them with information regarding opportunities in these areas.

The Centre will operate closely with other research clusters at Ahmedabad University. The International Centre for Space and Cosmology is also planning workshops and conferences, looking to host visitors for short and long durations, engage with students across the world who have an interest in Astrophysics, Space and Cosmology, and create academic programmes.

Anchored at Ahmedabad University's School of Arts and Sciences, the Centre will work in collaboration with colleagues nationally and internationally with related interests. The Director, Professor Pankaj Joshi, is a scientist acknowledged for his fundamental contributions in Black Hole Physics and Cosmology. One of his major topics of research is the possibility of gravitational collapse of massive stars into naked singularities rather than black holes. The other founding faculty members of the Centre are Professor Gaurav Goswami and Professor Raghavan Rangarajan, both of whom work on Cosmology and High Energy Physics, particularly in the context of early Universe physics and correlations with observations of the Universe today.

The launch of the new Centre coincides with recent observations by the Event Horizon Telescope (May 2022) of the highly compact and dense object at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. Using an array of networked radio telescopes around the globe, an image has been obtained showing the ultracompact object at the centre of our galaxy. The JMN (Joshi-Malafarina-Narayan) naked singularity model proposed and published in 2011 by Professor Pankaj Joshi and colleagues contributed to the modelling that underlies this discovery.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning and research thinking. The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities & social sciences, natural sciences, engineering and management through its ten Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | Centre for Heritage Management | VentureStudio | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Ahmedabad Design Lab | International Centre for Space and Cosmology.

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually-aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

