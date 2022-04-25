New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management with Symbiosis Institute of Technology and Symbiosis Medical College for Women, the constituents of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in collaboration with Samara State Medical University, Russia, are organizing the International Conference on Bio-Neuro Informatics and Algorithms (ICBNA) Conference 2022.

The conference will be held at Symbiosis International (Deemed University), India on June 21-22, 2022.

The IEEE ICBNA conference 2022, will target state-of-the-art topics as well as emerging areas pertaining to Bio-Neuro Informatics, Biotechnology, Technology in Healthcare, Technological Innovation, Emerging technologies in ICT, engineering, and medical sciences.

The primary goal of IEEE-ICBNA Conference 2022 is to endow opportunities for academicians, scientists, and research scholars along with professionals, decision-makers, and industrial practitioners to deliver and confer their research contributions.

The conference will also provide opportunities for inspiring young scholars to learn newly created avenues of research at an international academic forum. The IEEE ICBNA 2022 also aims to churn out the hidden aspects of recent and emerging technologies pertaining to all areas of Bio-neuro informatics, Healthcare, Engineering, and Medical Sciences.

The event will invite full-length papers, research-in-progress papers, as well as case studies in the above-mentioned areas. The conference will also invite proposals for conducting Workshops, Special Sessions, and Tutorial Sessions from Academia and Industry. The last day to submit the papers will be 2nd May 2022 and the last date to register for the IEEE ICBNA conference will be 20th May 2022.

The conference topics will be divided into four tracks namely Bioinformatics and Data Mining of Biological Data (BiDMBD), Neuro Informatics, Technology in Healthcare, and Technological Innovation. Multiple combinations of topics are possible under each track that the presenters have to choose from. By the end of the IEEE ICBNA conference 2022, presenters of the best paper from each track will be recognized and awarded.

Distinguished keynote speakers will be a part of the IEEE ICBNA conference 2022, Dr Aridni Shah, Co- Founder and CEO of ImmunitoAI; Dr Deepka Nair, Professor, Regional Centre for Biotechnology; Dr Mousumi Mutsuddi, Department of Molecular and Human Genetics, Banaras Hindu University; Dr Victor B. Kazantsev, Professor, Innopolis University; Vincenzo Piuri, Professor, University of Milan; Dr Srinivasa Rao Sirasanagandla, Department of Human and Clinical Anatomy, College of Medicine, Sultan Qaboos University; Dr Ram Bilas Pachori, Professor, Electrical Engineering, IIT Indore.

Samara State Medical University recognized as "The Best Educational Programs of Innovative Russia" is the co-organizer of the IEEE ICBNA conference 2022. SamSMU is a prestigious university that has 8 educational institutes and 80 departments. The institute is also included in the Russian and world rankings of the best universities. In 2021, the university strengthened its position in the world ranking of The University Impact.

SIDTM is the pioneer institute in imparting managerial education in the field of Digital and Telecommunications. SIDTM (Formerly SITM) are committed to developing world-class Technology Business Leaders, who can effectively handle the dynamic and ever-changing technological and business dynamics with absolute ease and authority. The IEEE ICBNA conference 2022 is clearly surefire evidence that the team firmly believes in strong academics combined with industry exposure through visits of several experts from the industry.

The Symbiosis Medical College for Women, the brainchild of Prof. Dr S.B.Mujumdar, the Founder and Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) also plays an important role in organizing the IEEE ICBNA conference 2022. The university believes that it is its responsibility to contribute to nation-building by providing excellent training and creating the next generation as qualified and ethical human beings.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, a constituent of Symbiosis International University was established in the year 2008 and is also one of the organizers of the IEEE ICBNA conference 2022.

The institute offers B. Tech programmes in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Robotics & Automation and M.Tech programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Robotics & Automation and Embedded Systems. Research programmes leading to Ph. D. Degree were introduced in the Faculty of Engineering of Symbiosis International University in 2010.

