Singapore, August 14 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Skillizen Olympiad Foundation, a Singapore-based global socio-educational company, has announced the launch of 4 international Critical Life Skills Olympiads for 2021.

"International Life Skills Olympiad (ILSO) is the world's 1st and only Olympiad that tests young children on their Life Skills Aptitude. This global test is specifically designed for school students in grades 3-12. This assessment will primarily focus on evaluating real-world skills that are critical for young children to manage and succeed in their personal, professional and social lives. Parents from 72 countries find this assessment tool very helpful for preparing their children for the challenges of the 21st century. The most unique thing about these Olympiads is that it allows the participants to make decisions in real-life situations by the application of practical life skills such as leadership, ethics, teamwork, communication, empathy, and goal setting, etc.

Parents from 72 countries have started registering their children for the 2021 edition of the 4 Critical Life Skills Olympiads i.e, Ethics and Values Olympiad, Economics Skills Olympiad, Leadership Skills Olympiad and International Life Skills Olympiad.

Registrations can be done on www.lifeskillsolympiad.org by paying a nominal registration fee USD7.99/- (INR 580 per Olympiad) that includes life skills guides, practice questions and mock tests. In 2019-20, a large number of children from 70+ countries participated in these global online Olympiads.

The main vision behind the Life Skills Olympiad, as explained by Sidharth Tripathy, Chief Convener of Skillizen Olympiad Foundation, is to prepare young children for real-world challenges. While preparing for ILSO, the participants will not only get to acquire new life skills but will also get an opportunity to compare their skill levels at a global level with children from 100 plus countries. Tripathy further added, "Life skills will empower the younger generation to lead their life to its fullest potential and will help them to manage the hurdles of everyday life, be it at school, at work, or as a global citizen. Hence parents and schools need to encourage their children to participate in the International Life Skills Olympiad."

Life Skills Olympiad is based on pioneering research on Life Skills that was done at Harvard University in 2011, by the founder of 'Skillizen'. Skillizen provides the world's 1st evidence-based Critical Life Skills Curriculum for 6-18 years young children. It is committed to the mission of equipping 1 billion young citizens around the world, with 21st-century life skills.

