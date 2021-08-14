Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated on the Saptami or the seventh day of Shukla paksha during the month of Shravan. This year, Tulsidas Jayanti 2021 will be observed on August 15.

Tulsidas is majorly known as he translated one of the major epics of Indian history, Sanskrit Ramayana in Awadhi. Ramayana was originally written by Maharishi Valmiki in the Sanskrit language. The works of Tulsidas in arts and culture are widespread throughout the nation. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs and Greetings to Observe the Birth Anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas

Tulsidas Jayanti highlights the work done by Tulsidas to popularise Ramayana in the country. This day also creates awareness about the works done by Goswami Tulsidas and their impact on society.

On Tulsidas Jayanti 2021, we highlight some lesser-known facts about the renowned saint-poet.

1. Tulsidas was born in Vikrami Samvat at Rajapur in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The year of his birth is not confirmed. His mother's name was Hulsi and his father's name was Attaram Dubey. It is said that he was in his mother's womb for 12 months and had 32 teeth at the time of his birth. He was born at an inauspicious time as per the astrologers and therefore was left alone when he was very small.

2. Tulsidas is also known as 'Rambola' because at the time of his birth, instead of crying he uttered the name, Rama.

3. He was adopted and renamed Tulsidas by Narharidas, a Vaishnava ascetic of Ramanandas monastic order. Narharidas narrated Ramayana to Rambola several times, and therefore he soon became an ardent devotee of Lord Ram.

4. Later, Tulsidas went to Varanasi, where he studied Sanskrit, four Vedas, 6 Vedangas, Jyotisha and the six schools of Hindu philosophy from Guru Shesha Sanatan. His studies continued for 15-16 years and after that, he returned to Rajapur.

5. He founded the SankatMochan Temple in Varanasi, dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Tulsidas also started the Ramlila plays, a folk theatre adaption of the Ramayan. Also, the Tulsi Ghat on the Ganges. in Varanasi is named after him.

As we commemorate Tulsidas Jayanti 2021, here are few facts that are rarely known about him. Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2021 everyone!

