New Delhi [India], December 11: Duravit and Philippe Starck present a new shower-toilet generation, with two versions available: SensoWash® Starck f Plus and SensoWash® Starck f Lite. Convenient to operate via a remote control, freely configurable via an app, they both include a minimalist design for maximum shower-toilet comfort. The technology within all components has undergone further development and has been reorganized to now house all technology within the ceramic body. The flat seat with a height of just 40 mm and the white cover located behind it form a flush-mounted unit: contemporary design and comfort-enhancing technology in perfect harmony.

The innovative remote control with its flat, elegant design feels pleasant in the hand and all functions are controlled intuitively. Comfort is guaranteed thanks to technical finishing touches such as the motion sensor for automatic cover opening through the user ID in the seat up to a wide range of setting options for seat heating, for the shower flow, and the controllable hot air dryer.

The associated SensoWash® app enables individual configuration of the shower-toilet, or it can be optionally controlled in the standard way with a remote control.

The flush function and odor extraction system may also be controlled via remote control or app if the wall-mounted element, itself perfectly harmonized for SensoWash® Starck f by Duravit, is combined with the A2 electronic actuator plate.

Thanks to the new Rimless® technology and an optimized basin and siphon geometry, SensoWash® Starck f provides improved water flow for perfect flushing results. HygieneGlaze® 2.0, which kills 99.999% of bacteria in a relatively short time, guarantees an optimum hygiene standard.

The flat, heated toilet seat is made of an especially rugged material and, like the cover, is very hygienic thanks to its scratch-resistant, pore-free surface.

The design of the new shower-toilet impresses with its pared-down aesthetics and timeless modernity: it is a perfect match for all Duravit design ranges. Developed and manufactured by Duravit and designed by Philippe Starck, the new SensoWash® shower-toilet offers attractive pricing, easy installation, and an integrated, fully automated descaling function.

Overview of functions

Sensowash® comes aplenty of functions to suit the requirements of its users. Features include: Shower function, Hot-air dryer, Odor extraction, Automatic cover opening, Seat heater, Duroplast or PP seat cover, Rimless® technology, HygieneGlaze® technology, Nightlight, Descaling, User recognition, Remote control and App control.

About Duravit India

Duravit India is a growing subsidiary of Duravit AG. With a strong heritage of over 200 years and presence in 130 countries, Duravit is well-known for working with world famous architects and designers. Duravit has already made an impact in India as a premium bathroom brand with presence in a leading luxury hotels and premium residential apartments. Duravit products are on display in more than 120 partners showrooms across India.

Duravit products include sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit India has already earned a recognized status, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications. The Indian production site is a state-of-the-art plant with a workforce of more than 350 people in aggregate.

