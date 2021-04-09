Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, introduces the Forevermark Icon™ collection, a celebration of the brand's distinctive 'icon' motif, which has been intrinsic to its DNA since its inception.

Originally designed to represent the romance and brilliance of a star in the South African night sky, while also mirroring the outline of a diamond - two everlasting symbols of forever, the icon has been reimagined in a new diamond jewellery line. The collection features delicate settings and motifs enhanced by the beauty of the Forevermark diamonds that captivate like stars at the centre of each design.

Created for those with a unique sense of self, this symbolic jewellery collection is intended to be worn every day as part of your signature style and story. The collection includes sixty-two pieces comprising hooped earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, crafted from 18K yellow, white and rose gold. With designs featuring ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications, pave set diamonds and various diamond shapes, the Forevermark Icon™ collection is contemporary and effortless fine jewellery that can be worn on its own or stacked and layered with other favourite pieces to create a bold yet refined statement.

"The Forevermark Icon™ collection is very special and holds deep meaning for us as a brand. We wanted to honour the legacy of our icon motif, but to elevate it, incorporating our beautiful diamonds into modern, exquisite and intricate jewellery pieces, that is a personal expression of style and can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India.

A new icon that has light dancing on its surfaces with every move, each piece in the collection features a beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond. Customers have the option to virtually try-on and pick their favourite pieces before they visit the store for a final booking.

The new collection is available at authorized Forevermark retailers across India.

For further details, visit forevermark.com

