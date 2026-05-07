Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India

The international cricket calendar shifts its focus to longer-format red-ball cricket as Pakistan travel to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. Scheduled to begin on Friday, 8 May 2026, the series forms an integral part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, with both nations eager to climb the points table. Bangladesh vs Pakistan Schedule: Get PAK vs BAN Test Series 2026 Fixtures.

Following a competitive white-ball leg earlier this year, where Bangladesh secured a notable 2-1 victory in the ODI series, the focus now moves to the traditional format. The series will be played across two iconic venues: Dhaka and Sylhet.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Schedule 2026

The two-match series is scheduled to take place over the next two weeks. All matches are slated to begin at 09:30 IST.

Match Date Venue 1st Test 8 May – 12 May 2026 Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 2nd Test 16 May – 20 May 2026 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Telecast in India

For cricket fans in India, the broadcast landscape for this series follows the trend of recent bilateral tours involving these two nations. The Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 will be available for live streaming exclusively on FanCode. Fans can access the matches via the FanCode app (available on Android and iOS) or through their official website.

FanCode typically offers flexible viewing options, including a 'Tour Pass' specifically for the Test series or a 'Match Pass' for individual games. Monthly and yearly unlimited subscriptions are also available for regular users of the platform. BAN vs PAK 2026: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach As PCB Announces 16-Member Squad For Series.

PAK vs BAN TV Channel Telecast

There is currently no live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series on any traditional television channel in India. Viewers wishing to watch the action on a larger screen will need to use the FanCode app on a Smart TV or cast the mobile stream via a Chromecast device.

PAK vs BAN Global Broadcast Partners

For viewers outside of India, the following networks will provide coverage:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports (TV); Tapmad, MYCO, and Tamasha (Streaming).

Bangladesh: T Sports and Nagorik TV (TV); iScreen and T Sports App (Streaming).

North America: Willow TV. PAK vs BAN Series Background and Key Players

Pakistan enter the series under the leadership of Shan Masood, looking to rectify their recent inconsistencies in the Test format. The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, alongside the pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have proven to be a formidable side at home, particularly in Dhaka. The Tigers will rely on the all-round excellence of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the batting stability provided by veteran Litton Das. With both teams eyeing crucial World Test Championship points, the series opener in Dhaka is expected to be a closely contested affair on a surface traditionally known to assist spin as the match progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).