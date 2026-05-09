Business News | INvent Returns to Moti Nagar with New Apple Authorised Reseller Store, Brings Premium Apple Experience Closer to West Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 9: iNvent has expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with the launch of a new Apple Authorised Reseller (AAR) store in Moti Nagar, marking a return to a location the brand was associated with nearly a decade ago.

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Located at Ground Floor, DLF Mid Town Plaza, Shop No. SH-14, the 900 sq. ft. store is positioned to serve one of West Delhi's fast-evolving residential and commercial catchments, where access to premium tech retail and guided purchase experiences has remained limited.

For iNvent, this isn't just another store opening but a strategic move to deepen its presence in neighbourhoods where demand for Apple products is growing but retail experience hasn't kept pace.

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Moti Nagar today sits at the intersection of new luxury housing, emerging commercial hubs, and a growing base of young professionals and business owners. With DLF Midtown and surrounding developments reshaping the area, iNvent sees an opportunity to bridge a clear gap not just in product availability, but in how Apple devices are experienced and purchased.

Interestingly, the brand had a footprint in this area as early as 2013, making this launch something of a full-circle moment.

The store offers the full range of Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Original Accessories. But the focus is clearly on experience, where the customer can access:

Hands-on product demos

Apple-trained experts for guided purchase decisions

Assistance with device setup, data transfer, and troubleshooting

Multiple affordability options including instant cashback, no-cost EMI and financing

The idea is simple to move beyond transactional selling and create a space where consumers can explore, understand, and make informed decisions.

Swarn Bajaj, Founder & CEO, P3S Ventures Pvt. Ltd. said, "This launch is special for us because Moti Nagar is where our journey had roots nearly a decade ago. Coming back here, at a time when the neighbourhood is transforming into a premium residential and commercial hub, feels like a natural progression. At iNvent, we are not just opening stores, we are building spaces where people can truly understand and experience Apple products before they buy. For us, it's about combining accessibility with the right guidance, so customers can make confident choices."

Launch Offers: To mark the opening, iNvent has rolled out aggressive launch offers across categories:

iPhone 17 (256GB) available at an effective price of INR 74,900

iPhone Air (256GB) at INR 90,900 after combined benefits

iPhone 17 Pro Max at INR 1,38,900

iPhone 16 (128GB) at INR 63,900

Across categories:

MacBooks: Flat 12% student discounts + cashback up to INR 7,000

iPads: Flat 10% student discounts + cashback up to INR 3,000

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Flat INR 10,000 off + cashback up to INR 3,000

AirPods range: Discounts with additional cashback benefits

Additionally, customers can avail exchange bonuses of up to INR 10,000, making upgrades more accessible.

With this launch, iNvent continues to build a retail model that makes premium technology more approachable through guidance, affordability, and a stronger on-ground presence.

As the Apple ecosystem continues to grow in India, the real differentiator is no longer just access to products, but the quality of the buying experience and that's where iNvent is clearly placing its bet.

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