Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: INVNT®, the global live brand storytelling agency, is accelerating its presence across South Asia and redefining what it means to build culture through creativity. Since opening its Mumbai office in 2023, the agency has transformed the region into a creative force -- fusing local insight with global strategy to deliver experiences that resonate deeply with communities and push the boundaries of brand storytelling.

"Planting a flag in Mumbai wasn't just about expanding our footprint -- it was about aligning with one of the most creatively charged markets on the planet," said Scott Cullather, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer at INVNT. "Marketers in India are some of the boldest in the world -- they're not just open to challenging the status quo, they must. In a country with over a billion voices and infinite noise, brands don't survive by playing it safe. That appetite for risk, for breakthrough thinking, aligns perfectly with INVNT's 'Challenge Everything' DNA. It's one of the most exciting places in the world to build culturally relevant, future-forward experiences."

Breaking Ground with Culturally Tuned Experiences

Under the leadership of Laveesh Pandey, Managing Director of South Asia, INVNT has launched a slate of high-impact, innovation-led activations that reflect the region's creative potential and social pulse.

Among the highlights:

-FanCode x HP Performance Wear: A high-profile event at Four Seasons Mumbai marked the launch of cricket icon Hardik Pandya's performance wear label--an unforgettable event that seamlessly blended sport, culture, and immersive storytelling.

-Castrol Industrial Oil: Earlier this year, INVNT was appointed the Agency on Record for Castrol Industrial Expos 2025, entrusted with complete end-to-end responsibility -- from design to last-mile execution -- for approximately 15 exhibition booths across the year.

-LinkedIn Talent Connect India: Awarded with bringing LinkedIn's Talent Connect to India for the very first time--engaging 700+ attendees through immersive brand experiences and a one-of-a-kind AI-powered musical jugalbandi.

-Asian Paints Ador: Impressed by INVNT's compelling brand storytelling and creative strength, Ador entrusted the agency with redefining its positioning, narrative, and visual identity--ushering in a more design-forward and emotionally resonant brand expression.

-Tata Motors: Developed 14 brand films and a comprehensive suite of social content for the launch of Tata's All-New Nexon.ev--unveiled at the official media launch and published across the brand's social platforms.

-Rural Experiences for Dr. Reddy's Zedex and Castrol: We engaged rural audiences through high-impact campaigns -- using 3D content and larger-than-life installations at high-footfall melas for Dr. Reddy's Zedex, and showcasing product benefits through interactive, farmer-focused activations for Castrol's CRB at Haryana's largest Krishi Darshan Expo.

"South Asia is pulsing with ambition," said Laveesh Pandey. "Brands here aren't just asking for campaigns -- they're asking for movements. We're bringing INVNT's global expertise together with India's cultural firepower to create immersive, unforgettable experiences that resonate with real people on the ground."

What's Next: Innovation with Purpose

With momentum building, INVNT is gearing up to deliver several bold initiatives in June 2025 and beyond, cementing its role as a catalyst for both creativity and social impact.

Further collaborations with LinkedIn are also on the horizon, extending a shared vision of future-facing, content-forward programming across the region's professional landscape.

"Our expansion into South Asia is more than geographic -- it's creative, cultural, and deeply strategic," said Kristina McCoobery, CEO of INVNT. "The work coming out of Mumbai reflects our belief that the most powerful brand stories are those rooted in local relevance and bold ideas. From tech-fueled performances to purpose-driven campaigns, INVNT is building new frontiers of storytelling across the region."

That sentiment was echoed by a recent client, who remarked: "INVNT didn't just deliver an event -- they built a moment. From strategy to execution, the team brought fresh thinking, creative muscle, and a deep understanding of what matters to our audience. The result? An experience that cut through the noise and sparked real conversation."

As INVNT continues to shape culturally relevant, tech-enabled experiences in South Asia, one thing is clear -- this is not just a regional expansion. It's a global creative movement, powered by storytelling, fueled by connection, and designed to make brands matter.

INVNT: The full service, global, brand storytelling agency

