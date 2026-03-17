PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17: IPS Academy, North Campus on the Indore-Ujjain Road, organized a "Holi Milan Samaroh" with the objective of fostering dialogue, harmony, and cooperation between local public representatives and institutional members.

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Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries from various villages across Sanwer tehsil were specially invited to the program. The event provided a meaningful platform for discussions on key issues such as regional development, promotion of education, and social coordination. Public representatives also shared valuable insights on community welfare schemes and their effective implementation.

To add a touch of local tradition, guests were served the famous Malwa delicacy "Dal-Bafla," which was widely appreciated for its authentic regional flavor.

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The program began with a welcome address by Prof. Sajal Saxena, Head of the Department. Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash then briefed the guests about the campus's academic achievements, ongoing programs, and student development initiatives. This was followed by a guided tour of the campus.

The event concluded on a cheerful note with the exchange of Holi greetings and colors among all attendees, reflecting a spirit of unity and goodwill.

In his concluding remarks, Ar. Achal Chaudhary, President of IPS Academy, expressed his gratitude to the invited guests. He also congratulated Dr. S.L. Kale, Principal of IBMR, and Dr. Sarita Dehariya Mehra, Principal of the College of Law, along with all faculty members and the organizing committee for the successful execution of the event.

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