New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The offer for sale (OFS) in IRCON will open on Thursday for non-retail investors, the Department of Divestment said in an X post.

Ircon International, or Indian Railway Construction International Limited, is an Indian engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The public sector undertaking was established in 1976.

Also Read | Google Introduces Gemini Generative AI Model for Highly Complex Tasks.

Retail investors would be able to bid for the offer for sale on Friday.

Offer for Sale means the promoters (owners) selling their shares to raise additional funds for the company.

Also Read | IMD Predicts Milder Winter for Country From December 2023 to February 2024.

The central government would divest 8 per cent shares in IRCON, including the green shoe option, the X post said.

In financial markets parlance, the green shoe option is a provision that grants the seller the right to sell investors more shares than initially planned by the issuer if the demand proves higher than expected. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)