Nuh (Haryana) [India], February 20: In a groundbreaking initiative to empower rural women with sustainable livelihoods and financial independence, the American India Foundation (AIF), in collaboration with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) has successfully concluded its "Women Empowerment" project in the aspirational districts of Nuh, Haryana, and Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

This initiative has equipped 500 rural women with industrial sewing machine skills, enabling them to become self-employed tailors and micro-entrepreneurs. This empowerment transcends skilling--through a strategic partnership with MeraBills - a fintech platform designed for small business owners, these women have also been onboarded into the formal financial ecosystem, allowing them to track transactions, manage customers, and scale their businesses with confidence.

Despite India's rapid economic growth, women's workforce participation has declined over the years, especially in rural areas. Today, women contribute only 18% to India's GDP, and social norms, unpaid care responsibilities, and a lack of safe workplaces remain formidable barriers to their economic participation. Research indicates that if women participated in the workforce at the same rate as men, India's GDP could rise by 43%--a staggering figure that underscores the urgent need for transformative programs like this.

At the valedictory ceremony in Nuh, Shri Rajan Sehgal, Managing Director, NBCFDC, emphasized the project's far-reaching impact, stating:

"This initiative is more than just skill-building--it is about rewriting the future for women in rural India. By integrating market-linked training with financial inclusion, we are not just enabling livelihoods; we are creating a generation of financially independent women entrepreneurs. This is a model for true, inclusive economic growth--one that the Government of India is deeply committed to through its vision for 'Make in India' and rural development."

This initiative is already transforming lives in measurable ways. The trained women have collectively secured and fulfilled orders worth INR 25 lakh, producing school uniforms, industrial wear, and garments for 10-12 industrial buyers and local markets. This financial success has fueled a profound surge in confidence, reflected in an 80% average score gain during external assessments. Beyond employment, the program has ignited entrepreneurial ambition--with women launching home-run boutiques, fostering new job opportunities within their communities. The widespread enthusiasm and acceptance for this model underscore the impact of market-driven skills training, sustainable income generation, and a community-first approach--one that seamlessly integrates with the caregiving roles of rural women, enabling them to participate in the workforce while nurturing their families.

At the event, Manisha Tripathi, Regional Director, North, AIF, highlighted the transformative power of female entrepreneurship, saying:

"For too long, women in rural India have been seen as beneficiaries rather than economic contributors. This project proves otherwise. When women are given the right skills, tools, and platforms, they don't just earn--they innovate, they lead, and they uplift entire communities. This initiative is a testament to AIF's belief that empowering women isn't just about equity--it's about unlocking India's true economic potential. The success of this project in aspirational districts underscores our commitment to empowering women with sustainable income opportunities and digital linkages, strengthening rural development initiatives across India."

The event saw participation from government officials, industry leaders, garment manufacturers, state rural livelihood missions, and the families of the empowered women, reinforcing the collective commitment toward bridging economic gaps and fostering long-term development.

With this initiative, IRFC, NBCFDC and AIF, and are not just creating employment opportunities--they are removing obstacles, expanding financial autonomy, and ensuring women play a leading role in shaping India's economic future.

