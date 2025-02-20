Celebrity MasterChef has been keeping audiences glued to their screens with its perfect blend of culinary expertise and entertainment. The show, hosted by Farah Khan, features popular contestants, including Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Mr Faisu, Dipika Kakar, and Nikki Tamboli, among others. However, a recent report suggested that Dipika Kakar has opted out of the show. Neither the Sasural Simar Ka actress nor the show's makers have commented on her exit. Amid this, veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, who is also a part of Celebrity MasterChef, confirmed Dipika Kakar's departure from the show. Dipika Kakar Out of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’? Actress Quits the Cooking Reality Show Due to Health Concerns – Reports.

Usha Nadkarni Confirms Dipika Kakar’s Exit From ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Usha Nadkarni spoke about Dipika Kakar and said, "Dipika ki tabiyat barabar nahi hai, uska kuch haath ka problem hai. Toh wo barabae nahi kar sakti hai, islie usne chod diya. (Dipika's health is not good, she has some problems in her arm. So, she couldn't perform properly and had to leave). The actress further added, "Ek baar gayi thi wo, doctor ke paas jaane ke baad sab theek hogaya karke aayi, fir uska chalu hogaya. Toh woh boli main abhi nahi aaungi." (She had once gone to the doctor and when he was fine, she returned. But, when the problem started again, she decided not to come back and left).

Usha Nadkarni Talks About Dipika Kakar’s Exit From ‘ Celebrity MasterChef’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan (@atsbb)

The actress also said that she maintained a good bond with everyone on the show and that they were like a family. Dipika Kakar, popular for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, made her TV comeback with Celebrity MasterChef and was also a favourite to lift the trophy. With this latest update, we are sure her fans must be heartbroken. Dipika Kakar and Ex-Employee’s Texts Go Viral After ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Contestant Fires Her Over Salary Issues.

Farah Khan-hosted Celebrity MasterChef is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The culinary show airs on Sony TV and the Sony LIV app from Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).