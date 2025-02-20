Mumbai, February 20: The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has called for a common fitment factor across all pay bands in the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of NC-JCM (Staff Side), made this demand to bridge the widening gap between the minimum and maximum salaries of central government employees.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a different fitment factor was applied to various pay bands. For instance, employees in Pay Band 1 received a fitment factor of 2.57, while those in higher pay bands such as Pay Band 2 and Pay Band 3 saw factors of 2.62 and 2.67, respectively. The 7th CPC employed an "index of rationalisation" to adjust the fitment factors, which reflected the increased responsibilities and roles as employees moved up the hierarchy. The highest multiplier, 2.81, applied to employees in the senior-most pay bands. 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

The NC-JCM argues that a uniform fitment factor, applying the same multiplier across all pay bands, would ensure a fairer and more consistent pay rise for all employees, irrespective of their positions. "This approach would not only streamline salary revisions but also reduce the disparity between the highest and lowest salaries, which has been a concern for employee unions, Mishra was quoted as saying by NDTV Profit.

The 7th Pay Commission’s use of rationalisation was based on the belief that employees with greater responsibilities should receive higher pay hikes. However, the NC-JCM claims that without this rationalisation, the fitment factor for Pay Band 1 employees could have been higher, making the salary structure more equitable across the board. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Central Govt Employees Start Receiving Revised Salary? Know Details.

As the 8th Pay Commission is yet to be officially set up, the NC-JCM has already submitted its suggestions for the commission’s Terms of Reference. These include the demand for a common fitment factor across all pay bands, a proposal that will be presented in upcoming discussions with government officials.

In addition to the uniform fitment factor, the NC-JCM has also called for the merger of certain pay scales, such as Level 1 with Level 2, Level 3 with Level 4, and Level 5 with Level 6, to simplify the pay structure and address disparities.

