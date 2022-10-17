New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/GPRC): Sahil Seth, IRS Joint Commissioner GST, Custom & Narcotics and youth influencer today launched his book titled 'A confused Mind story'. The book is based on the contrast between the spiritual and material world. The book depicts the answers behind the confusion of the common man in day-to-day life and explains the rationale behind the meaning of life and belief system. The book is published by Blue Rose publication house, one of the top fiction, non-fiction, poetry book publishers in India spanning major cities across India. It is one of the fastest growing self publishing platforms in India.

The book has 23 life-changing chapters that include topics explaining divine god, beliefs & myths, afterlife concept, the concept of shunya, science of god, destiny or hard work?, the genes theory- the world of infinite memory, placebo effect- science behind prayers, do hell or heaven exist? World exist within us, where to find god- mountain or forest? ,the importance of Japa and many more interesting topics. All these topics help to explain the importance of spirituality in our lives.

Sahil Seth from childhood was naturally inclined towards the bhakti and devotion to God which has inspired him to pen down his journey and understanding about the different concepts and questions which has always bothered his mind in the journey of life.

The book was launched and the first look was Unveiled in the presence of Union Health Minister Sh Mansukh L mandaviya. Talking about the book, Sahil Seth quoted, "With the launch of my book, today I want to present the reader across the world with an experience they will love to be part of. People who are facing difficulties in understanding the spiritual and materialistic world are held back by anxiety and confusion. The book, through a simple meaning, explains the way to rewire the brain and act as a road map for the people to bring in sustainable change to transform their lives."

He has always been a part of many social causes and also starred in the movie 'Bal Naren' which is based on the cleanliness of the nation. He has also been a part of the cleanliness drive and co-founder of Prasara Care foundation with a vision to help orphans and the elderly to have a right to a noble and healthy life.

For all the readers across the country, the book is available on Flipkart.

