Pathum Nissanka Slams Maiden IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC Match

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Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka reached his first IPL half-century on Friday, providing a spirited start for Delhi Capitals in their daunting chase of 226 against Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs DC IPL 2026 match. Nissanka achieved the milestone in just 23 deliveries at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, featuring five boundaries and two sixes, keeping Delhi competitive following Riyan Parag’s earlier 90-run masterclass for the hosts. Despite the pressure of a record target, Nissanka’s clinical strokeplay against Jofra Archer highlighted his adaptation to the tournament’s intensity. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Pathum Nissanka Reaches Personal Milestone

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).