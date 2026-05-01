Texas Plane Crash: 5 Killed After Cessna 421C Goes Down Near Wimberley, Probe Underway

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Five persons were killed after a small aircraft crashed late on the night of April 30 near Wimberley in Texas Hill Country, authorities said, as federal agencies launched an investigation into the cause of the incident. Emergency responders were dispatched at about 11.05 p.m. following reports of an aircraft down in the area, according to Hays County officials.

The aircraft, identified as a Cessna 421C, was confirmed to have crashed with five individuals on board. Authorities said all five occupants died as a result of the crash. The incident occurred near Wimberley, a town of about 3,000 people located roughly 15 miles west of San Marcos and about 40 miles southwest of Austin. US Plane Crash: 3 Killed After Epic Aircraft E1000 Crashes in Colorado.

Officials said law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services reached the scene shortly after the initial call, and crews remained there through the early morning hours on Friday.

Preliminary information indicated the aircraft was travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact. Authorities said there was no indication of a mid-air collision based on current findings. US Plane Crash: 2 Small Aircraft Cessna 172 and Extra EA-300 Collide Mid-Air While Attempting To Land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado; 1 Dead and 3 Injured (See Pics and Videos).

A second aircraft that was flying in the vicinity at the time landed safely in New Braunfels, officials said, adding that it was not immediately clear whether the two planes were travelling together or where they had departed from.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, saying the names will be made public only after the next of kin have been notified. Officials described the case as an active investigation and said more information would be released as it becomes available.

The Cessna 421C is a twin-engine aircraft that typically seats six passengers and is commonly used for private and business travel.

This is the second fatal plane crash reported in Texas Hill Country in recent months. In December, a Lancair Legacy aircraft crashed near Fredericksburg, killing the only person on board.

Small aircraft accidents, while relatively rare, are routinely investigated by the NTSB, which examines factors such as mechanical failure, weather conditions and pilot actions before issuing a final report.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).