New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/ATK): Launched in 2013, Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first-ever meme coin. It took the crypto world by storm. It has established itself as a top ten project on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and the King of meme coins. Currently, another meme coin is preparing for market entry, Rocketize Token (JATO). Its futuristic goals and undeniable cuteness might give the project enough fuel to become another DOGE after surpassing the likes of ApeCoin (APE). Let's dive deeper into these projects and learn more about JATO.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - King of Meme CoinsThis open-source, peer-to-peer meme coin has the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu, as its logo. It was initially created as a satirical alternative to hyped cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). However, its positive feedback and interest have garnered it much fame and a massive loyal community. Based on Litecoin, DOGE operates on PoW (Proof-of-Work) protocol and has an unlimited supply.

Also Read | In a First, the Diwali Festival Celebration To Be Held in the Parliament House of Frankfurt, Germany.

It is mostly used in the online tipping culture. Its utility also includes a form of payment and donation drives. The meme coin is even accepted by Elon Musk's SpaceX and Tesla as a payment. At the time of writing, the coin traded below USD 0.1, and its market cap was around USD 8.75 billion. This price marks a decline of over 91 per cent from last year's ATH (all-time high) of USD 0.7376.

ApeCoin (APE) - Utility TokenApeCoin (APE) is a utility token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It powers the Ape ecosystem and provides governance and participation in ApeCoin DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). The token also includes access to exclusive merch, games, products, and services. Moreover, third-party developers use it as a tool for participation in the ecosystem. Yuga Labs have adopted it as the primary token for all its upcoming projects.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022 Result: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.

Yuga Labs is the creator of the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT (Non-fungible token) collection. With a market cap of over USD 1.4 billion, APE currently ranks in the top 50 on CMC. At the time of writing, the token was trading just under USD 5. However, its last ATH was $39.40 in March of this year. The token's max supply is 1 billion.

Rocketize Token (JATO) - a Cosmic Soup of DeFi, NFT, DAO & DEXRocektize Token (JATO) is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) meme coin built on the BNB Smart Chain. It is an open-source community project that favors deflation. The project plans to burn half of its 2 per cent transaction tax for the purpose. Its features include fast speed, low transaction cost, and a colossal supply of 1 trillion tokens.

Moreover, it has plans to inculcate DeFi and NFTs to propel its DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) forward. The meme coin is reimagining how a community works by employing a non-traditional incentive system in its DAO as well as DeFi. In addition, JATO also has a programmable DEX (Decentralized Exchange) in the works that its DAO will manage. The project is also exploring cross-chain bridges for linking networks like Fantom, Polygon, BNB, etc.

Rocketize (JATO) Presale: Buying ProcessThe token is currently under development, with presale commencing soon. Participating in the presale involves a simple process. The details are available on its presale page, where you can purchase JATO using your crypto wallet. However, it can only be bought through USDT, BNB, or ETH.

Rocketize (JATO) is an upcoming meme coin preparing to take over many like ApeCoin (APE) to make a name like DOGE. The project is even working on its NFT and e-commerce marketplaces for its NFTs, meme trading cards, and merch. It also has numerous earning features for holders, like staking. The project also offers various bonus opportunities for buyers in its presale stage. Depending on the crypto you purchase it with, you will receive bonus tokens ranging from 8-15 per cent. Moreover, each presale stage comes with a different bonus percentage, as stage one gives 8 per cent extra tokens.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)