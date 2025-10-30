Istituto Marangoni kicks off 90th anniversary celebration with grand opening of New Milan Campus and Landmark Fashion Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Istituto Marangoni, the global leader in fashion, art, and design education, marked its 90th anniversary with the grand unveiling of its new Milan campus, Palazzo Turati, and a landmark XC | 90 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week 2025.

The initiatives solidify the institution's 'Creative State of Mind' mission, a vision of blending nine decades of heritage with pioneering innovation to shape the next generation of creative industry leaders.

A New Home for Creativity -- Palazzo Turati:

Starting in September 2025, Istituto Marangoni Milano officially relocated to the stunning Palazzo Turati, a neo-Renaissance architectural masterpiece built in the late 1800s. Located in the heart of Milan, between the Duomo and Castello Sforzesco, this five-floor, 9,000+ square metre historical building serves as the school's new epicentre for fashion, beauty, and luxury education.

The new campus seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, featuring restored historical elements, such as refined frescoes and intricate sculptural details, alongside state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced photography studios, 3D printing workshops, and digital media suites. Palazzo Turati is set to welcome students from over 100 countries, offering them an immersive journey where Milan's cultural legacy meets cutting-edge creative practice.

XC | 90 Fashion Show -- A Generational Manifesto:

The 90th anniversary celebration culminated with the XC | 90 Fashion Show held on September 27, 2025, at the stunning Galleria Meravigli, just steps from the new campus. Titled XC | 90 (symbolising the threshold between completion and infinite potential), the event showcased the bold collections of ten selected third-year Fashion Design students.

The show was judged by a distinguished jury of industry heavyweights, including figures from ZEGNA, Versace, and Vogue Italia. The front row reflected the event's cultural significance, drawing a cross-section of creators, editors, and cultural voices, including artist Pietro Terzini (author of the "Creative State of Mind" claim), prominent digital commentators like Hanan Besovic, and editors from leading publications.

The collections themselves were a manifesto of extremes, featuring monumental volumes, unexpected colour layering, and designs that challenged traditional gender and form, all set to an innovative, AI-influenced soundscape by composer Emiliano Zelada. The event confirmed the school's position not just as a custodian of fashion heritage, but as the essential platform for the voices driving the industry's future.

Celebrating 90 Years of Legacy:

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni marks its 90th anniversary as a driving force of style and innovation worldwide. The celebration highlights include:

* FUTURES ARCHIVE Exhibition: A groundbreaking exhibition, produced in collaboration with Vogue Italia, which reimagined nine decades of Italian fashion through the lens of contemporary student creativity.

* Global Expansion: The school has evolved into a global network with schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Dubai, and more.

Istituto Marangoni remains dedicated to empowering ethical and innovative creative talents, ensuring that its legacy continues to shape the future of the global creative community.

Global Opportunities for Indian Students:

The Mumbai campus of Istituto Marangoni offers comprehensive courses in Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, and Interior Design. Students enrolled in these programmes benefit from the school's vast global network, which facilitates unique progression opportunities. This allows students to complete the initial year(s) of their programme in Mumbai and then transfer their studies to continue their 2nd or 3rd year at the prestigious European campuses, including the recently inaugurated Palazzo Turati in Milan, as well as London and Paris. This pathway ensures that Indian talent gains an unparalleled international perspective and real-world exposure in the global capitals of luxury and design.

About Istituto Marangoni:

Founded in 1935 in Milan as the Istituto Artistico dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni boasts over 90 years of success in training top professionals in the worlds of fashion, design, and luxury. With a legacy spanning four generations of students from five continents, it has been the launching pad for more than 45,000 luxury industry professionals, including names such as Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran, Dario Vitale, Francesca Nicoletti, and Rahul Mishra.

According to recent research by Doxa, the Group records a significant employability rate of 91%, further confirming the quality of its educational programs and the high level of preparation of its graduates.

Today, Istituto Marangoni welcomes approximately 5,000 students each year from 108 different countries across its schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Dubai, Riyadh, Miami*, and Shenzhen*--all key international capitals of fashion, design, and luxury.

Istituto Marangoni is ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide in its fields according to the QS World University Rankings 2025.

*Licensed Schools

