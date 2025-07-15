VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 15: In a world driven by fast fashion and seasonal fads, IVAARA, the premium ethnic wear brand from Ronak Fashion, stands as a tribute to India's textile legacy rooted in heritage, yet tailored for the modern woman. Established in 2002, Ronak Fashion has evolved into a powerhouse in textile manufacturing with IVAARA emerging as its flagship brand, seamlessly blending craft, culture, and contemporary elegance.

IVAARA : Fashion with a Soul, Elegance with a StoryAt the heart of IVAARA's philosophy is the belief that clothing is more than just attire it's an expression of identity, heritage and individuality. Symbolized by its emblem, a rose-pink lotus, IVAARA beautifully captures this essence. Just like a lotus blooming gracefully from the mud, the IVAARA woman emerges elegantly through life's challenges, embodying wisdom, resilience and timeless inner beauty.

"IVAARA is not fast fashion it is slow elegance," says the brand's creative lead. "It's about wearing your identity with pride, and draping yourself in meaning, not just material."

Founder Ronak Kamalkumar Pansari states, "At IVAARA, our mission transcends fashion it's about preserving heritage, crafting elegance, and empowering women worldwide. By connecting directly with you, we eliminate unnecessary layers, ensuring you receive pure quality without bearing extra costs."

Each IVAARA creation is a narrative crafted not only with premium fabrics but with intention, symbolism and soul.

The IVAARA Collection: Where Heritage Meets Haute CoutureWith an emphasis on Quality, Tradition, and Timeless Design, IVAARA's range is thoughtfully curated across key categories:

DupattasIVAARA's dupattas are the cornerstone of its collection luxurious, expressive, and deeply rooted in Indian artistry. From Fancy, Designer, Bridal, to Dyeable Dupattas, the brand offers pieces crafted in premium fabrics like Chiffon, Net, Georgette, Organza, Chinnon, Silk, Chanderi, Velvet, and Cotton.

Designs feature a wide array of regional and artistic styles including:

-Phulkari-Bandhani & Bandhej-Ajrak-Banarasi-Pakistani & Karachi styles-Kalamkari-Lucknowi embroidery-Printed and Handcrafted options

Each dupatta is a canvas vibrant with culture, meaningful in motif, and versatile for every occasion.

FabricsFrom designers to boutique owners, IVAARA is a trusted source for high-quality ethnic fabrics. The brand's in-house manufacturing unit produces a wide range of Viscose and Nylon based fabrics such as:

-Chinnon, Organza, Georgette, Satin, Silk, Gaji Silk, Dola Silk, Muslin & Many More...

The printed fabric collections showcase stunning artwork, including:

-Kalamkari, Floral, Bandhani, Leheriya, Ajrak, Warli, Figure prints, Block Prints, Madhubani, Pakistani, Ikat, and Indigo Prints

These fabrics are not just materials they are raw stories waiting to be tailored into something extraordinary.

SareesIVAARA's saree line pays homage to India's most timeless attire. Whether it's South Cotton for everyday elegance or Dola silk and Chiffon for festive finesse, the collection brings together traditional weaves and modern aesthetics. Other varieties include printed sarees, Moss fabric sarees, and elegant minimalist designs for the contemporary wardrobe.

LacesWith an in-house lace manufacturing unit, IVAARA also offers an exceptional range of:

-Golden and Jari Laces-Velvet and Bridal Laces-Cotton and Dyeable Laces-Handcrafted Designer Trims

These are the subtle yet powerful details that transform an outfit from beautiful to breath-taking.

Why IVAARA is Different?-In-house Manufacturing: Ensures precision and innovation.-Skilled Craftsmanship: Blends traditional motifs with modern sensibilities.-Premium Fabrics: Chosen for comfort, durability, and elegance.-Global Appeal: Rooted in India, designed for the world.-Committed to sustainability, IVAARA emphasizes responsible sourcing, minimal waste production, and ethical employment practices, aligning its craftsmanship with environmental consciousness.

IVAARA doesn't follow trends it creates enduring styles that outlast the seasons. Whether you're attending a celebration, a moment of prayer, or simply dressing to feel confident in your skin, IVAARA brings the feeling of home, pride, and purpose in every thread.

A Brand Born in India, Made for the WorldRonak Fashion's legacy of over two decades as a manufacturer, wholesaler, exporter, and retailer finds its highest expression in IVAARA. With a passionate team of 26 and a state-of-the-art facility in Surat, the brand is now stepping confidently into the global spotlight introducing Indian textiles and design philosophy to new audiences, while staying deeply rooted in its cultural soil.

"With customers already spanning across international borders, IVAARA is rapidly becoming a globally recognized brand."

The Future of IVAARAAs demand grows for authenticity and sustainability in fashion, IVAARA is poised to lead the way proving that elegance doesn't need to be rushed, and heritage never goes out of style. The brand is currently expanding its reach via selective retail collaborations, digital showcases, and bespoke design services, all while remaining true to its ethos of "fashion with soul."

Every IVAARA creation holds a promise to celebrate the spirit of Indian craftsmanship, empowers the women who wear it, and honour the timeless stories stitched into each fabric. As the fashion world moves toward authenticity and sustainable luxury, IVAARA stands confidently at the forefront, reminding us all that true elegance is slow, thoughtful, and everlasting.

For more information, visit www.ivaarastore.com or connect with IVAARA on Instagram and Facebook.

