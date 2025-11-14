VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: On 1 November 2025, Mumbai-based medical and pharmaceutical consulting company IWANA Consultancy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (IWANA), founded a phenomenal alliance with Japan-based TwinCapsula Inc. (TwinCapsula), a startup hived off from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, to mutually widen new refrigerated transport solutions in the biomedical field.

Commemorating the momentous occasion, IWANA CEO Ivan D'Souza enunciated, 'India is a promptly progressing biomedical market with an increasing demand for high-quality medical services. At such a time, finding opportunities to shrink, and eventually eradicate, existing challenges using the strengths of global technological giants becomes the breakthrough that ultimately benefits humanity'.

IWANA and TwinCapsula are on a joint mission to consider use of the latter's space-based ultra-insulated cooler container (BAMBOO SHELLter) in areas such as medicine, drug discovery, testing, and clinical research in India.

'Our goal is to bring superior, compact, trustworthy and cost-effective high insulation and cooling solutions to established and emerging global markets for the preservation of temperature-sensitive materials and samples', remarked TwinCapsula President and CEO Kazuhiro Miyazaki.

Interestingly, the strategic partnership between both companies aims to cover (1) research into transportation and storage needs and market analysis in the biomedical field; (2) joint implementation of local proof-of-concept projects; (3) development of an operational model to ensure sample transport without temperature deviation; (4) consideration of regulatory compliance, import/export processes, and collaboration with business partners (sales, logistics, and pharmaceutical companies); and (5) joint promotion of exhibitions and public relations activities in India.

Given the country's high temperatures and limited refrigerated transport infrastructure, BAMBOO SHELLter carries the potential for efficient refrigerated transport solutions that are independent of existing cold chain infrastructure such as refrigerated vehicles and equipment. It is a compact, ultra-high performance, power-free transport container that can have a high product-market fit in the Indian market.

With IWANA's strong track record in the medical and drug discovery fields in India, the two companies are aiming to employ their respective strengths to institute effective, reliable insulation and cooling solutions in India through the introduction and widespread adoption of BAMBOO SHELLter.

