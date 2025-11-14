Mumbai, November 14: The OnePlus 15 smartphone has finally been launched in India with several flagship specifications, features and a fresh design. The OnePlus 15 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offers a significant boost in performance compared to the previous generation’s OnePlus 13, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The OnePlus 15R was expected to launch alongside this flagship; however, it may debut in the future.

The OnePlus 15 comes with triple 50MP rear cameras offering improved photography quality, and it also has a large battery that provides long-lasting performance. In India, it has been launched in two RAM and storage configurations and is available in Sand Storm, Ultra Violet and Infinite Black colours. The smartphone comes with a completely different design compared to the iQOO 13. This year, the Chinese company has not continued its partnership with Hasselblad for the camera. Moto G67 Power 5G Sale Now Live in India, Features Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Price in India, Sale Date

The OnePlus 15 price in India starts at INR 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher model with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at INR 79,999. With discounts and offers, the OnePlus 15 will be available at INR 68,999 and INR 75,999, respectively. There is no 1TB variant or 12GB + 512GB option available in India. The official sale began on 13 November 2025. As part of a limited-time offer, the company is providing the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with the smartphone.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15 has been launched in India with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It also supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone has a 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It comes with Google Gemini integration and Google AI Pro.

The newly launched OnePlus 15 features the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile processor paired with the Adreno 840 GPU, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage and OxygenOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system. The OnePlus 15 has a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP OV50D ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x optical-quality zoom. The device supports video recording up to 8K at 30fps. On the front, it has a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera that supports recording up to 4K at 60fps. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Specifications Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect From Upcoming Apple iPhone Models.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15 features Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and Type-C charging. The company has added OReality Audio and the device supports various audio, multimedia and image codecs.

