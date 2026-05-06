Business News | Jagdish Farshan Introduces One of 'India's First Avocado Oil-Based Sev Range' Alongside Upcoming On-the-Go Snack Packs

NewsVoir

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 6: In a move that signals how legacy food brands are evolving with changing consumer choices, Jagdish Farshan, one of India's oldest names in traditional snacks and namkeen, with over eight decades of craft rooted in Vadodara, has introduced one of India's first sev ranges made using avocado oil, alongside an upcoming launch of their 80g grab-and-go packs across its snack portfolio.

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With a portfolio spanning 500 products/SKUs and a presence across multiple markets, the brand's latest launches reflect a deliberate shift a clear shift towards more conscious ingredients and modern consumption habits, without moving away from the taste and familiarity that have defined its offerings. Distributed via e-commerce, retail and quick commerce channels, the newly introduced avocado oil sev range is available in four variants, taps into a growing consumer preference for "better-for-you" indulgences.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Aakash Kandoi, Managing Director, Jagdish Farshan, said, "Consumer today are no longer choosing between taste and better ingredients, they expect both. For a brand like ours, the opportunity lies in not reinventing what has worked for eight decades, but in evolving it meaningfully. With the avocado oil sev range, we are taking a product people already love and rethinking one of its most critical elements -- the oil it is made in. At the same time, our new pack formats reflect how consumption itself is changing -- more mobile, more frequent, and more intentional. This is not a departure from tradition for us, it is a more relevant expression of it."

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Alongside ingredient innovation, Jagdish Farshan is also reimagining how its products are consumed. The brand is soon to introduce its 80g packs across its namkeen range, catering to the growing demand for portion-controlled, on-the-go snacking -- particularly among urban consumers navigating busy, mobile lifestyles. These smaller packs are designed to addresses two converging trends, the growing preference for portion-controlled snacking and impulse purchases, opening up higher purchase frequency and a wider addressable consumer base for the brand.

The avocado oil sev range is available pan India while it is already being white labelled for modern trade channels such as Food Square.

The dual launch underscores a larger strategy -- where tradition and transformation are not at odds, but complementary. By bringing together trusted recipes, evolving ingredient choices, and more accessible formats, Jagdish Farshan is positioning itself for a new generation of snack consumers.

About Jagdish Farshan

Established in 1938, Jagdish Farshan has built a strong reputation in the traditional snacks industry with its wide range of namkeen, sweets, and ready-to-eat offerings. Rooted in authentic flavours and quality craftsmanship, the brand has steadily evolved into an organised player catering to a diverse and growing consumer base.

With a portfolio spanning 500 products/SKUs and a presence across multiple markets, the company is supported by a robust manufacturing setup and an expanding distribution network across retail and institutional channels. Jagdish Farshan's approach combines traditional recipes with modern processes, ensuring consistency, hygiene, and scalability.

As the brand continues to grow, it remains focused on strengthening its market presence through strategic expansion, relevant product innovations, and a continued commitment to delivering quality-driven consumer experiences.

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