Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/QIMN): Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, a nationally renowned charitable organization, with the mission of 'Udyam se Desh Nirman' or 'Building India through Enterprise' has garnered the support of Zoho Corp., as a technology partner, for its flagship programme Jagriti Yatra (JY), 2022.

Jagriti Yatra takes 500 youth every year on a train journey across the nation to explore, understand and learn from the 'Middle India' - small towns and districts. The programme has been running for 12 years.

In its first physical journey after the COVID-19 pandemic, Jagriti Yatra will be taking aspiring entrepreneurs on national exploration for 15 days from December 24, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

At the core of JY 2022 is the belief that entrepreneurial energy in the 'Middle India' has to be mobilized for revival and growth. Properly supported, leaders in the Middle India can create local enterprise and local employment, building a national movement to help revive the country. This initiative will gain further momentum with support from Zoho, which will share its knowledge, expertise, and resources.

Zoho's technology, training, and mentorship will be crucial in igniting the growth of tech-driven entrepreneurship. For Zoho, this is an opportunity to invest in a generation of entrepreneurs who can leverage digital business models for nation-building.

During the journey, Yatris will interact with eight role models at key locations where the train stops and will participate in business plan competitions. The Yatra will have speakers like Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director of Sri City, Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp., and Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha. There will be engaging peer-to-peer interaction, which forms the core of the learning process.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp. said: "We are happy to be the technology partner for Jagriti Yatra, and promote entrepreneurship in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We have immense untapped talent in these areas. By creating R&D centers in these areas that focus on solving local problems and addressing local needs, we can create self-sufficient economic clusters that ultimately help in building an atmanirbhar country."

Speaking on behalf of Jagriti, Shashank Mani, Founder of JSS said "Zoho's values and vision are very similar to Jagriti. This partnership signifies their long-term investment and commitment to the inclusive growth story of India.

Praval Singh, VP Marketing and Customer Experience, Zoho Corp. said: "For Zoho, serving the underserved has been a core value, and we strive to have it reflect in all that we do. We have been opening centers in small towns and villages, to help create job opportunities in these areas and tap into the local talent. We align with Jagriti in their mission, and Jagriti Yatra has provided us with a great opportunity to serve and support budding entrepreneurs from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across India."

Ashutosh Kumar, CEO of Jagriti Yatra said, "Zoho's support will give a much-needed digital boost to the aspiring Yatri-preneurs. This partnership will accelerate the ease of starting a digital enterprise, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India."

Jagriti, a non-profit organization works on the core belief that well-supported leaders can create local enterprise and employment to foster inclusive growth. Through its flagship program Jagriti Yatra it has created an alumni network of 6,000 young leaders, with 40 per cent women participation and 28 per cent rate of enterprise creation, catalyzing economic momentum in their regions.

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com/

